New Franklin boys and girls pick up wins against Fayette

New Franklin boys basketball coach Ross Dobson called Tuesday night’s 54-45 win over the Fayette Falcons has as another great effort by this group of young men.

The Bulldogs, improving to 4-2 overall, trailed Fayette 23-22 at the half before rallying back with a 15-9 advantage in the third quarter to go up 37-32. Meanwhile, in the final period, New Franklin again outscored the Falcons 17-13 to win the game by nine.

“The boys stayed focused and together to bring home this victory,” Dobson said. “Offensively, we were able to get out and run the floor hard, after we would have a solid stop on the defensive end. This is a fun group to coach and look forward to the rest of the season.”

Clayton Wilmsmeyer had the high game for New Franklin with 15 points. Tre Cowans and Tanner Bishop each chipped in 13, while Drake Clark added five and Owen Armentrout and Caleb Hull each with four.

For Fayette, Dalton Collins had 16 and Ben Wells 13.

As for the New Franklin girls basketball team, they won 48-28 to improve to 3-3 on the season.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a great home win against Fayette. “The girls had a little bit of a slow start, but slowly started chipping away and maintained a big lead,” Vetter said. “I’m proud and excited to continue to roll with energy, excitement and improvement.”

New Franklin trailed Fayette 8-7 at the end of the first quarter before rallying back with a 13-2 advantage in the second period to lead at the half 20-10. The Lady Bulldogs also dominated the second half by outscoring Fayette 28-18 for the 20 point win.

Carly Dorson paced all scorers in the game for New Franklin with 18 points. Emma Rice chipped in eight while Kristen Flick added seven, Kebrea Fair six, Kelsi Fair four, Abby Maupin three and Tatum Hoover and Addy Salmon each with one point.

For Fayette, Laci Fuhlage had nine points.