LSE wrestlers continuing to improve after busy weekend

The LSE Pirates wrestling team continues to show progress after competing in two meets on Friday and Saturday in Higginsville and Moberly, respectively, and then again on Monday at Eldon.

In the match last Friday at Higginsville against Lexington, Richmond and Odessa, Karina Armstrong and Carlie Kusgen both went unbeaten in two matches. Ian Lammers finished 2-1 overall while Seth Thomas, Michael Johnson and Raven Taylor were 1-1, Alivia Bottoms 1-2, Gabe Gander, Jason Fizer, Logan Turk and Emerson Comegys each 0-2 and Xander Evans and Braxton Atkins at 0-3.

In the match Saturday at Moberly, Ian Lammers, Logan Turk and Braxton Atkinson each finished 3-0 in the tournament. Xander Evans, Seth Thomas, Jason Fizer, Karina Armstrong, Raven Taylor, Michael Johnson and Carlie Kusgen were each 1-2 while Gabe Gander, Alivia Bottoms and Emerson Comegys finished 0-3.

LSE wrestling coach Christian Stock said the team saw tough competition at both places they wrestled over the weekend. “The wrestlers really handled the challenge well,” Stock said. “Pretty tough to wrestle Friday night and then get home around 9 p.m. and turn around and get on the bus at 7 a.m. to head out to go again. We wrestled tough and continued to gain that mat time that is needed to grow as a wrestler. Some of the records may not show that but I can assure you that they got better. I’m very impressed with the growth we have seen this season so far.”

The LSE wrestlers also held their own while competing in a five-team meet on Monday, Dec. 6 against Eldon, California, Osage and Blair Oaks in Eldon.

Seth Thomas, Logan Turk and Carlie Kusgen all finished the meet at 2-0 while Xander Evans won his only match to finish 1-0 on the night. Ian Lammers went 2-1 in his match while Raven Taylor and Braxton Atkinson were each 1-1, Karina Armstrong 1-2, Michael Johnson and Emerson Comegys 0-1 and Gabe Gander and Jason Fizer 0-2.

Stock said the wrestlers had a good night. “I thought that we wrestled really well since this was our third competition in four days,” Stock said.