Lady Pirates cruise in opening round in Centralia Tournament

Coming off a third place finish in the Tri-County Conference Tournament, the Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team used that momentum going into the opening round of the Centralia Invitational Tournament Monday night.

In a No. 1 versus No. 8 matchup, the Lady Pirates jumped out to a 26-3 first-quarter lead against Van-Far and never looked back for a convincing 76-28 victory.

In other games Monday night in the tournament, No. 2 Macon beat No. 7 North Callaway 57-27 while No. 3 Hallsville turned back No. 6 Harrisburg 47-33. No. 4 Centralia also won 47-38 over No. 5 Salisbury.

Tournament action on the girls side of the bracket will continue on Wednesday, with North Callaway playing Harrisburg at 4:30 p.m., followed by Boonville vs. Centralia at 6, Macon versus Hallsville at 7:30 and Van-Far versus Salisbury at 9.

Boonville girls basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said the last two games the girls are taking a step in the right direction by improving on areas they have struggled with of late. “We did a great job tonight of defending their center, who averages 21 points per game, by keeping her to just 12 points,” Hunziker said. “We worked really hard to front her with backside help, causing it hard for her to get touches. Our physicality on defense definitely stepped up today. Our ball movement against their zone created many good looks, including 11 three-point field goals. Our guards were relentless out front on our defense by getting great traps versus their ballhandlers and allowing our other three defenders to read passing lanes and shot gaps for steals.”

With a running clock for most of the second half, the Lady Pirates led Van-Far from the first quarter on while taking a 46-7 lead into the half. Boonville also outscored Van-Far 20-15 in the third period to extend the lead to 66-22. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Lady Pirates held a 10-6 advantage.

Addi Brownfield led nine players in scoring for Boonville with 26 points on 11 of 18 shooting from the field, 3 of 6 from the three-point line and 50 percent from the foul line. Brownfield also had six rebounds in the game along with six steals.

Zoe Davis finished the game with 11 points, one rebound and one steal, while Abby Fuemmeler added 11 points, two steals, one rebound and one assist, Faith Mesik six points, two steals, one rebound and one assist, Emma West five points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist, Abby Pulliam five points two steals and one rebound, Molly Schuster five points, two rebounds and one steal, Alison Eichelberger four points, five steals, three assists and one rebound, Zoey Lang three points, Twelva Mason three rebounds and one steal, and Lillian Newham with one block shot.

As a team, Boonville finished the game shooting 54 percent from the field, 44 percent from the three-point arc and 71 percent from the foul line.

For Van-Far, Jensen had 12, Wilburn seven and Keller with five.