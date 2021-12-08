Boonville frosh boys hold on to beat Hannibal, 38-33

The Boonville boys freshmen basketball team held on to beat the Hannibal Pirates 38-33 in the consolation semifinals of the Mexico Tournament Wednesday night in Mexico.

The Pirates, 1-2 on the season, led Hannibal 13-12 after one, 21-12 at the half and 27-18 after three quarters of play but then had to hold on in the final period as Hannibal rallied back with a 15-11 advantage to cut the lead to five.

Boonville freshmen coach Blake Hackman said it was nice to get their first win of the season. “This game ended up being a lot harder to win than I expected,” Hackman said. “We had a few players out with sickness, and a few players who weren’t feeling so well. I was hoping to come out and put the game away early with our full-court pressure, but Hannibal started out the game by hitting a couple of outside shots in transition and I believe that gave them some energy early. We picked it up in the second quarter by holding them to zero points, but we had a tough time finishing around the rim. We made enough plays in the fourth quarter to end up winning the game, but I was upset with how we handled some situations late in the game. Overall, I am glad to finally get our first win of the season and have a chance to play for consolation against Bowling Green Saturday morning.”

Rhad Leathers had 19 points to lead all scorers for Boonville. Gabe Medeiros chipped in eight while Zeke Pritchett and Brady Blank added four points each and Jamal Franklin with three.

Neisen had 14 for Hannibal.

Boonville boys fall to Helias in Mexico Tournament

The Boonville Pirates freshmen basketball team fell in the opening round of the Mexico Tournament Monday night, losing to the Helias Crusaders 36-26.

The Pirates, 0-2 on the season, trailed Helias by just five (17-12) at the half and then rallied back with a 10-8 advantage in the third quarter to make it a three point ball game at 25-22. However, in the final period, the Crusaders outscored Boonville 11-4 to win the game by 10.

Boonville freshmen coach Blake Hackman said even though the outcome wasn’t what they wanted, he was pleased with the way that the boys played. “We did a good job of handling their pressure and not letting them speed us up,” Hackman said. “We also did a fairly good job of keeping their two big guys off of the offensive glass. Offensively, we really just struggled to score. Helias did a good job of switching our screens and made it hard for our guards to drive the ball. If we did get into the lane, we had to make a tough shot over their 6’-3” post players.”

Howell led all scorers in the game for Helias with nine points.

For Boonville, Cooper Pfeiffer finished the game with nine points. Rhad Leathers chipped in seven, while Zeke Pritchett added six and Rand Devine and Brady Blank each with two points.