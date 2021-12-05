Ss. Peter & Paul 8th girls beat Mid-Missouri Mavericks, 40-7

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade basketball team outscored the Mid-Missouri Mavericks 24-2 in the first half and never looked back for a 40-7 win Friday night in Boonville.

The Lady Warriors, 5-1 on the season, outscored Mid-Missouri Mavericks in all four quarters and led 12-0 after one, 24-2 at the half and 30-5 after three quarters of play. Ss. Peter & Paul also held a 10-2 scoring edge in the final period.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Black Oswald said this was a solid team win. “They started off strong and finished strong,” Oswald said. “We had a game plan and they executed it very well. We wanted to run our plays, set the pace, look for our best opportunities and capitalize off of turnovers. This was a good game to gain momentum for the LSE/Ss. Peter & Paul Tournament on Monday.”

Bella Imhoff had the high game for Ss. Peter & Paul with 17 points along with eight steals and two rebounds. Kylie Imhoff finished the game with six points, two rebounds and one steal, while Addison Johnson added five points, four rebounds and three steals, Mabry Caton four points, seven rebounds and two steals, Hillary James four points, two rebounds and one steal, Alyssa Brownfield two points and one steal, Ellise Kirchner two points and one rebound, Delaney Rowlett two rebounds and two steals and Lauren Thompson with two steals and one rebound.

In seventh grade action on Thursday, the Lady Warriors defeated St. Peters of Marshall 31-11.

Ss. Peter & Paul never trailed in the game against St. Peters and led 21-0 at the half and 21-3 after three. The Lady Warriors also outscored St. Peters of Marshall 10-8 in the final period.

LSE seventh grade coach Carol Griffin said the girls are coming together and it is fun to watch them play. “We still miss some easy shots, which could spread the score,” Griffin said. “The girls continue to fight back and keep their composure even if they are being banged around. We started slow and picked up the pace in the second quarter. The third quarter we could not buy a bucket. It was like someone put saran wrap over the hoop and the ball would not go through. I told the girls after the third quarter I was going to take the saran wrap off and put up a hula hoop.

“The bucket was bigger in the fourth quarter with us scoring 10 points. St. Peter has a very nice point guard Fann. She did a good job of handling the ball and playing defensively. The Mustangs had some height to them, which we were happy to play against to prepare for the tournament next week in California. Katie had a great night defensively and offensively. Charlotte had a great night on the boards. She is building confidence. Ellise Gramlich had a good night rebounding. Isabel does a great job at the top, creating turnovers and deflecting the ball so her teammates can steal the ball. Elizabeth gives energy on the floor and off. She is always in the right place at the right time. Aubrey also had a good night on the boards and is becoming a more confident player.”

Katie Drummond had a double-double in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul, 4-2, with 14 points and 14 steals along with eight rebounds. Charlotte Rohrbach finished the game with seven points, 12 rebounds and three steals, while Isabel Alvizo added seven points, two steals and one rebound, Elizabeth Eichelberger two points and two rebounds, Aubrey Frederick one point and three rebounds and Ellise Gramlich four rebounds and two steals.

Bailee Vogel chipped in four points for St. Peters of Marshall.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh grade basketball team, they fell in double overtime against St. Peters of Marshall 34-31.

Ss. Peter & Paul, 1-5 on the season, trailed St. Peters 18-14 after three quarters of play before rallying back with a 12-8 advantage in the final period to tie the game at 26-all. Meanwhile, after both teams scored four points in the first overtime, St. Peter & Paul came back and outscored the Warriors 4-1 in the second overtime for the win.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald said what an incredible effort out of the boys. “We really battled a much bigger team and came up a couple plays short of getting the win,” Oswald said. “Because of how big the other team was, we had to draw up some plays that we haven’t done in the past. I thought the boys executed these plays very well and ultimately gave us a chance to win tonight. Even though it hurts long games like this, especially in double overtime, I am extremely proud of how we competed tonight. The boys have nothing to hang their heads about. They gave it their all and left everything out on the court.”

Sammy Hage had the game-high for Ss. Peter & Paul with 17 points. Brayden Viertel chipped in five while Mason Jones, Grayson Esser, Jackson Shelton and Dylan McGuire added three points each.

For St. Peters, Robert Butner had 14 points.