Pirates fall to Osage 73-58 in third place game in TCC Tourney

The Boonville boys basketball coach Mark Anderson said he could see similarities between Thursday night’s loss against the California Pintos and Saturday’s 73-58 loss against Osage in the third place game in the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Boonville.

Although Saturday’s setback may have stung a little more considering Boonville was the 2 seed and Osage the 5 seed, the Pirates will now have to pick up the pieces with their second tournament in as many weeks at Centralia.

The loss to Osage dropped Boonville to 1-2 on the season.

“I was disappointed that we didn't bounce back better,” Anderson said. “I thought this was the same game in a lot of ways that we played the other night, and I was I was kind of expecting our team to have a little bit more backbone today after that loss, which I thought was kind of a bad embarrassing loss the way we play it. Not taking anything away from California, but we've got to figure some things out. We don't do the little things well enough.

“We gave up way too many rebounds, we turned the ball over too much and we didn't shoot free throws very well. I was pleased the fact that we did not just tuck our tail between our legs, we came back out and we cut it to three, I think at one point. Again, I think this game had some similarities to the other night, and if I’m not mistaken I think it was the same exact score. We’re going to have to do some little things to limit that damage and just figure some things out.”

Unfortunately for the Pirates, they will have little time to do it with a game on Tuesday against Centralia and then one game on Thursday either in the winner’s bracket or the consolation bracket.

Either way, Anderson knows it’s just three games into the season and that better days are ahead for Boonville.

Needless to say, the loss to Osage doesn’t make it any easier after the Indians set the tone right after the opening tip by outscoring Boonville 24-14 in the first quarter. Osage also never trailed in the game and led by as much as 12 points in the first half on three different occasions at 26-14, 28-16 and 30-18. Of course the Pirates also had their moments in the first half by cutting the lead to five at 32-27 after a basket by junior Colby Caton.

Boonville also outscored Osage 15-11 in the second period to cut the lead to six (35-29) at the half.

Unfortunately for Boonville, the six-point deficit was short-lived as Osage came out in the second half and hit back to back threes to extend the lead back to 12 at 42-19 with 6:06 left. The Indians also went on a 8-2 run during a three minute stretch to push the lead to 52-37, but saw Boonville go on a run of its own in the last minute and 25 seconds by outscoring Osage 9-2 to cut the lead to eight at 54-46.

Despite being outscoring 19-17 in the third period, Boonville cut the lead again to four after a basket by senior Luke Green to make 59-55 with 4:08 left. However, after calling a much needed timeout, the Indians came back out and outscored Boonville 14-3 over the next three minutes and 38 seconds to record the victory.

Osage again outscored Boonville by seven in the period 19-12.

Grant Steen had 23 points to lead all scorers for Osage while Alton Drace added 22 and Will Faulconer with 11.

For Boonville, Dakota Troost came off the bench to lead all scorers with 21 points along with four rebounds, two steals and one assist. Luke Green finished the game with nine points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal, while Jackson Johns added nine points, five rebounds and three assists, Colby Caton nine points and three rebounds, Evan Bishop six points, seven rebounds and two assists, DaWan Lomax four points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists, Evan Medeiros with three rebounds, and Caidyn Hazel with one rebound and one assist.

Boonville also finished the game, shooting 47.2 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from the three-point arc and 30 percent from the foul line. Osage shot 42.6 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from the three and 42.9 percent from the line.