New Franklin boys and girls capture third place in Glasgow Tourney

The New Franklin boys and girls basketball teams closed out the Glasgow Invitational Tournament on Saturday by capturing the third place trophy.

For the Lady Bulldogs, they defeated the Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets 42-41 to improve to 2-3 on the season.

As for the New Franklin boys basketball team, they defeated a very good Slater team 52-42.

New Franklin girls coach Morgan Vetter said it was nice to walk away with a win and third place trophy. “There are things we need to work on offensively and defensively, but in crunch time this group finished and worked hard for that nail biter of a win,” Vetter said.

The Lady Bulldogs got off to a slow start in the game by trailing Glasgow 6-5 after first period’s end and 17-11 at the half. However, in the third quarter, New Franklin outscored the Lady Yellowjackets 17-11 to lead by one at 28-27. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Lady Bulldogs matched Glasgow with 14 points for the one point victory.

Carly Dorson led three players in double figures for New Franklin, 2-3, with 12 points. Addy Salmon and Abby Maupin each chipped in 11, Kristen Flick and Brynn Belstle three each and Kebrea Fair with two points.

For Glasgow, Malia Carmack had 18 points and Brenna Hubbard with 15.

As for the New Franklin boys, who improved to 3-2 on the season, they trailed Slater 13-10 after one, 24-18 at the half and 37-33 after three quarters of play before rallying back with a 19-15 advantage in the final period for the win.

New Franklin boys coach Ross Dobson said this group of young men put together a pretty good game. “Defensively, I thought we did a great job holding an offensive sided team to only 42 points,” Dobson said. “A lot of young men stepped up on the defensive end and were wanting certain matchups that helped us be successful. The coaching staff was very proud of this team.”

Clayton Wilmsmeyer had the high game for New Franklin with 16 points. Tre Cowans chipped in 16 while Drake Clarke added eight, Tanner Bishop six and Owen Curry and Caleb Hull each with four points.

For Slater, Jakorie Terrill had 16 points and Kenyon Minnis with 12.

New Franklin also hit 11 of 16 shots from the free throw line for 69 percent.