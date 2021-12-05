LSE Pirates fall short against Lange, 45-41

The LSE boys eighth grade basketball team fell in the championship game in the Centralia Middle School Tournament Friday night by losing to Lange 45-41.

The Pirates, dropping to 5-4 on the season, trailed Lange 13-8 after one, 29-19 at the half and 39-26 after three quarters of play before rallying with a 45-41 advantage in the final period.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said for the second year in a row, the LSE 8th boys have finished second to Lange at the Centralia Tournament by just four points. “It was an up and down, hard-fought battle again this year, and I am incredibly proud of the effort my players gave in Friday night’s loss,” Lyons said. “We were down by 10 points at half and 13 at the end of three quarters of play, but my boys didn’t give up. After trying several combination of players throughout the game, with about three minutes left to play, the five I had on the floor exploded in good chemistry and shaved the lead down to four points with under a minute to play. After that we got several good looks at the basket but couldn’t capitalize. It was the most exciting game we have experience this season. I think we will have several more similar games as we host our own tournament next week. With teams like Oakland Middle School, Columbia West, Smith-Cotton out of Sedalia, and Our Lady of Lourdes, we will need to bring the same intensity we did against Lange, plus some improvement in areas such as rebounding, taking care of the ball, and perimeter shooting percentage to come out the winner. I am very excited about this coming week.”

Jailyn Patel had the high game for LSE with 12 points along with four blocked shots, two rebounds, two steals and two assists. Braylon Ellison finished the game with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Logan Conz added seven points, three rebounds and one assist, Brooks Poulsen five points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist, Brody Porter four points, three rebounds and one steal, Darren Leonard two points, two steals and one rebound and Clayton Schuster with one point and four rebounds.

In the game on Thursday against Mexico, the LSE Pirates won in a hard-fought battle 40-31.

The Pirates never trailed in the game against Mexico and led 17-12 at the half and 28-22 after three quarters of play. LSE also outscored Mexico 12-9 in the final period.

Lyons said he was so excited to see his athletes improving in every aspect of the game. “Statistically, they did everything they needed to do to beat an aggressive Mexico team-who beat them just two days ago,” Lyons said. “We shot 50 percent from both two and three point range. We shot almost 75 percent from the foul line and got there almost 20 times. My boys played strong and focused and with an increasing maturity as the game got rough, and at times, out of control. Three Mexico players were ejected from the game and my boys kept their cool. They are an incredibly coachable group of young men and I am proud to work with them in their basketball development.”

Jailyn Patel paced all scorers in the game for LSE with 15 points along with three rebounds, two steals and one assist. Braylon Ellison added 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal, while Brooks Poulsen had four points, two assists, one rebound and one steal, Clayton Schuster four points, two rebounds and one assist, Darren Leonard two points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal, Logan Conz two points and three rebounds and Aden Meyers two points and one rebound.