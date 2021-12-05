LSE 8th girls beat Fulton 32-31, fall to Centralia 37-15

The LSE girls eighth grade basketball team had one good game and one not so good Thursday and Friday in the Centralia Middle School Tournament.

After beating the Fulton Lady Hornets on Thursday 32-31, the Lady Pirates came back and dropped a clunker Friday night against Centralia by a score of 37-15.

In the game against Fulton, the Lady Pirates led 10-4 after first period’s end and 17-13 at the half and then outscored the Hornets 11-6 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 28-19. However, in the final period, Fulton rallied back and outscored LSE 12-4 to cut the lead back to one.

LSE coach Tara Brackman said the girls had the lead the entire game until the end of the fourth quarter when they took a one point lead at 31-30. “In the fourth quarter, they began to catch on to our defense and hit a few good shots off some ball screens, which let them close the gap and get a one point lead,” Brackman said. “But at the end of the game, we were able to get the ball with less than 20 seconds on the clock and were able to convert a layup out in transition, which gave us the 32-31 win. I was really proud of the girls for not giving up. They went on a pretty good run the beginning of the fourth quarter. Thankfully the girls did not give up and we were able to get a layup with time running out on the clock.”

Karagyn Cooper led the scoring attack for LSE with 16 points and two rebounds. Effie Morris finished the game with eight points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists, while Loralei Hunziker added five points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist, Rowan Stock two points and one rebound, Beth Giroux one point and one rebound, Maggie Schuster two rebounds and two steals, and Kamrynn Hundley with one steal.

Fulton was led by Aubrey Arnold with 12 points.

In the game Friday night against Centralia, the Lady Pirates trailed the entire game as the Panthers led 15-7 at the half and 30-10 after three. Centralia also outscored LSE 7-5 in the final period.

Brackman said defensively in the first half the girls did a nice job of preventing Centralia from driving to the basket and from taking any uncontested shots. “Second half they were able to knock down a lot of shots when we had a hand in their face,” Brackman sad. “Our defense worked hard, but they were able to just knock them down contested.”

Braylin Brunkhorst paced all scorers in the game for Centralia with 17 points.

For LSE, Loralei Hunziker had three points, four rebounds and one steal. Effie Morris also had three points, two steals and one rebound, while Beth Giroux added three points, Kamrynn Hundley two points, one rebound and one steal, Karagyn Cooper also with two points and Mylie Edwards with one point and one rebound.