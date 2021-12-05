Lock leads Prairie Home past Santa Fe, Green Ridge

The Prairie Home boys basketball team led Santa Fe from start to finish for a 48-16 win Friday night at Bunceton.

The Panthers, 2-2 on the season, led Santa Fe 29-9 at the half and then outscored the Chiefs 19-7 in the second half for the win.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the boys came out and played a good defensive game. “We got a lot of steals early and ran the floor well in transition,” Huth said. “From there our offense has got to improve, we didn’t play the toughest of teams but we still have to be able to execute plays and run them when we need to.”

Oliver Lock led the scoring attack in the game for Prairie Home with 16 points. Tripp Kendrick chipped in 12, while Jackson Pitts added six, Layne Brandes and Peyton Pitts each with five and Wyatt Case and Landon Case with two points apiece.

Jacolby Case had the team high for Santa Fe with six points.

In the game Thursday at Green Ridge, the Panthers trailed 28-22 at the half but rallied back with a 35-17 scoring edge in the final two periods for a 57-45 victory.

Oliver Lock paced all scorers in the game for Prairie Home with 23 points. Layne Brandes chipped in 15 while Peyton Pitts added nine, Jackson Pitts and Tripp Kendrick each with four points and Wyatt Case with two points.

For Green Ridge, Igor Taushanzi, Logan Dove and Lucas Mason each had eight points.

As for the Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball team, they fell to Green Ridge 49-34.

The Lady Dragons trailed Green Ridge 30-21 at the half and then were outscored 19-13 in the second half to suffer the loss.

Bunceton coach Chris Herriman said Madison Brown had a solid game with 17 points. “We were down four players due to illness or injury,” Herriman said. “Lacy Stoddard played her first complete basketball game ever and did an amazing job. We’re getting stronger as a team because the girls are getting minutes and experience, while others are down sick.”

Maria Heuman had 21 points and Sophia Weis 18 to lead all scorers for Green Ridge.

For Bunceton with Prairie Home, Madison Brown tossed in 17 points while Laney Heilman added nine and Savanna Tracy and Riley Zimmerman each with four.