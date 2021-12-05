Lady Pirates capture third place in TCC Tournament

After suffering its first loss of the season in almost seven months Wednesday night in the semifinal round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament, the Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team responded with a big thunder in overtime Friday night in the third place game by beating Blair Oaks 56-49.

While trading quarters for the first 32 minutes, Boonville scored when it had to in overtime by reeling off eight straight points to go up 54-46. That’s all the Lady Pirates would need as Blair Oaks struggled with just one field goal and one free throw to suffer the loss.

The win put Boonville at 2-1 on the season.

“After a disappointing loss on Wednesday, I felt we responded tonight,” said Boonville girls basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker. “We had a great practice on Thursday, where we were focused on what we needed to do to improve for Blair Oaks. Since we have many new pieces, we have really focused on learning from out mistakes and getting better every day in practice and every game. We played more relaxed tonight in a great environment, where every possession counted. Many players stepped up when we needed them tonight when it came to making shots, taking better care of the ball or even working together to get a key stop.”

The Lady Pirates got plenty of key stops in the first quarter while leading Blair Oaks 17-9. Boonville also held the Falcons to just three field goals while forcing seven turnovers.

However, in the second quarter, the momentum flipped as Blair Oaks came out as the more aggressive team by outscoring Boonville 10-0 during a two minute stretch to go from trailing 19-11 to go up by two at 21-19 after a three by Mallorie Fick.

Blair Oaks also outscored Boonville 15-9 in the period.

But even then Boonville found a way to retake the lead after a basket and two free throws by Addison Brownfield and a three by Faith Mesik to go up 26-22 with 1:10 left.

The Lady Pirates led at the half 26-24 after Blair Oaks picked up a late basket in the final minute.

As expected, the third quarter was close for the entire eight minutes with Boonville hold a 13-12 advantage. The Lady Pirates also led by as much as six (39-33) in the period after a three by Molly Schuster with 36 seconds left. However just like the second quarter, Blair Oaks responded with a three point play by Fick to cut the lead to three at 39-36.

The fourth quarter again was back and forth, with Blair Oaks rallying back to take a four point lead at 43-39 with 3:42 left only to have Boonville come back and score the next seven points on a three by Abby Fuemmeler, two free throws by Brownfield and a basket by Zoe Davis to extend the lead to 46-43. Fick then hit the biggest shot of the season thus far for Blair Oaks by draining a three with 40 seconds left to tie the game at 40-all.

Boonville had a chance for the win in regulation after that by missed on a shot at the buzzer by Brownfield.

In overtime, Boonville left little doubt by scoring the first eight points with three free throws, a three by Brownfield and a two from Davis to go up 54-46. Blair Oaks never got any closer than seven while getting a basket right before the buzzer.

Addi Brownfield led all scorers for Boonville for the third game in a row with 20 points along with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Zoe Davis chipped in 15 points along with four rebounds, assists and four steals while Emma West added seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, Abby Fuemmeler six points, two assists, two steals and one rebound, Faith Mesik with three points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist, Molly Schuster also with three points and two rebounds, Abby Pulliam with two points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Alison Eichelberger with one rebound, Twelva Mason with one rebound, and Zoey Lang with one assist.

Boonville also finished the game, shooting 36 percent from the field, 27 percent from the three point arc and 75 percent from the free throw line.

As for the scoring in the game for Blair Oaks, Fick had 26 points and Autumn Bax eight points.