Anderson says 73-58 loss to Pintos is a wake-up call for Pirates

Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson called Thursday night’s 73-58 loss to the California Pintos in the semifinal round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament as a wake-up call.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 1-1 on the season, Anderson said he felt like the team had a good first quarter but then missed a couple of layups that they should have finished. “It is what it is,” Anderson said. “Maybe we got what we deserved. A lot of things that we’ve been talking about in practice we didn’t do tonight. We put stars by the best players and one of our keys is to limit the damage. Tonight, Myers and Kruger, I think, scored 52 of the team’s 73 points.

“We did it last year but we’ve got to stop letting the best players have best nights. You can make a lot of excuses but maybe the other night took a lot more out of us than I thought. We just didn’t guard very well. Myers got whatever he wanted. We’re undersized but we’re going to have to figure out a way to deal with that. I just didn’t think we played well enough to win tonight.”

Trevor Myers and Calen Kruger actually finished the game with 28 and 22 points, respectively for the Pintos. Hunter Berendzen chipped in 11 points.

As for the scoring for Boonville, Luke Green had his second straight double digit game with 18 points along with six rebounds, two assists and one steal. DaWan Lomax finished the game with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal, while Jackson Johns added 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal, Colby Caton five points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds, Evan Bishop five points and one rebound, Dakota Troost three points and six rebounds, and Garrett Hundley also with three points.

The Pirates also owned the first quarter against California after taking a 14-13 lead. However the next three quarters was all about Boonville playing catch up against the Pintos while trailing 31-27 at the half and 48-41 after three.

The turning point, however, may have come in the third quarter with Boonville trailing by just three (40-37) with 3:14 left after a three by Troost. Although the Pirates were never really out of the ball game, a 8-0 run by California from the 3:02 mark to 1:35 left all but ended any thought of a comeback by the Pirates now down 48-37.

Boonville cut the lead to eight at 65-57 after a three by Johns with 2:11 left in the ball game. However, it was all down hill from that point on as the Pintos came back and outscored Boonville 8-1 for the victory.

Anderson said California is not a team that's typically going to scores 73. “They're not, that's not how they play, and yet we gave them 73,” Anderson said. I know some of it's free throws at the end, but not a lot. I just thought they got the ball wherever they wanted and I thought they guarded us great. It was hard for us to score and we had to work and grind and struggle. Motion offense is not going to look good early, but we're going to have like it. We didn't screen very well, either. I just didn't think we were very tough tonight.”

Several factors may have also led to California’s win over the Pirates. While shooting 46.6 percent from the field, 25 percent from the three-point arc and 70.8 percent from the foul line, the Pintos also had 48 points in the paint compared to just 30 for Boonville. California also out-rebounded Boonville 41-27. As for the Pirates, they finished the game shooting 40.4 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from the arc and 40 percent from the foul line. Boonville was 4 of 10 from the line compared to 17-24 for California.