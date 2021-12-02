Ss. Peter & Paul 8th boys beat Heritage Academy, 41-3

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys eighth grade basketball team led Heritage Academy 24-0 at the half and never looked back for a 41-3 victory Tuesday night in Columbia.

The Warriors, 1-5 on the season, outscored Heritage Academy in all four quarters and led 15-0 after one, 24-0 at the half and 29-3 after three.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald said in all his years of coaching, this has to rank up there as one of his favorite nights. “Not because of the score and how lopsided the game turned out to be,” Oswald said. “But the way the kids played together as a team. It could have been very easy for a number of our kids to go out there and play selfishly. Instead, each and every one of our kids got great joy out of seeing their teammates be successful as well. We had 10 kids dress tonight and all of them scored. I was very happy to see the excitement from each members of the team after they realized all their teammates scored. It was a great team win and I am very proud of this group tonight.”

Sammy Hage led all scorers for Ss. Peter & Paul with nine points. Lucas Schuster chipped in six while Brayden Viertel and Levi Studley added five, Jackson Shelton four, Mason Jones and Dylan McGuire three and Caden Schuster, Khaden Litton and Wade Frederick each with two.

In games on Monday, Marshall defeated Ss. Peter & Paul’s eighth grade boys 53-10.

The Warriors trailed Marshall 33-10 at the half and 43-10 after three.

Oswald said the boys were extremely rusty coming off of Thanksgiving break. “Marshall really hounded us from the opening tip until the last second,” Oswald said. “Making it very hard to run any sort of offense or get any good shots. There were encouraging signs in the second quarter, but we couldn’t put it together for an entire game.”

Jackson Shelton had five points to lead all scorers for Ss. Peter & Paul. Brayden Viertel chipped in three while Dylan McGuire added two points.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade team, they defeated Marshall 26-16.

The Lady Warriors, 3-2 on the season, opened the first half with a 15-4 lead and held a 20-8 advantage going into the final period. Marshall outscored Ss. Peter & Paul 8-6 in the final period.

Ss. Peter & Paul seventh grade coach Carol Griffin said the girls came out aggressive and were able to win with a comfortable lead. “We were not comfortable though at the free throw line,” Griffin said. “We played better than what the score is saying. It is going to be great to get back in the gym after the Thanksgiving break.”

Charlotte Rohrbach had the high game for Ss. Peter & Paul with eight points along with 10 rebounds and one steal. Isabel Alvizo had seven points, five rebounds and one steal while Katie Drummond added four points, seven steals and five rebounds, Aubrey Frederick four points, three rebounds and two steals, Elizabeth Eichelberger three points, one rebound and one steal, Avery Rapp three rebounds and two steals and Ellise Gramlich with one rebound.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul eighth grade basketball team, they defeated Marshall 32-7.

The Lady Warriors led 11-4 at the half and 23-4 after three before outscoring Marshall 9-3 in the final period.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said this was a tale of two different halves. “In both halves, we were competitive, however, in the first half, we made bad decisions with the ball, we’re unable to take advantage of fast breaks, and wouldn’t attack Marshall’s zone defense and take that 5-10 foot shot. Bella Imhoff did a great job challenging Marshall’s point guards, forcing turnovers, and creating opportunities for herself and her teammates. Delaney Rowlett cleaned up in the key getting every rebound that came her way and not allowing many second-chance shots for Marshall.”

Bella Imhoff had 15 points and 12 steals along with six rebounds to lead Ss. Peter & Paul, 4-1. Mabry Caton finished with nine points, four rebounds and one steal while Delaney Rowlett added two points and 10 rebounds, Lauren Thompson two points, two rebounds and one steal, Addison Johnson two points and three rebounds, Ellise Kirchner two points and one rebound, Kylie Imhoff with four rebounds, Hillary James two rebounds and one steal, and Alyssa Brownfield with one steal.