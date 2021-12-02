New Franklin boys and girls fall to No. 1 Cairo

After picking up two wins in the opening round of the Glasgow Invitational Tournament on Monday, the New Franklin boys and girls basketball team took a reverse turn Wednesday night in the semifinal round by losing to the Cairo boys and girls 55-34 and 64-45, respectively.

The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 1-3 on the season, trailed Cairo throughout as the Bearcats led 18-12 after one, 32-25 at the half and 54-40 after three quarters of play. Cairo also outscored New Franklin 10-5 in the final period.

New Franklin girls coach Morgan Vetter said this was a loss but hard fought. “I continue to be proud and amazed with this group,” Vetter said. “Their improvement and heart mean the most, and this hard work will pay off.”

Marcie Harmon led four players in double figures for No. 1 Cairo with 18 points.

For New Franklin, Addy Salmon finished the game with 19 points while Kristen Flick added seven points, Kebrea Fair and Emma Rice each with six points, Carly Dorson five points and Kelsi Fair with two points.

As for the New Franklin boys, they trailed Cairo by just one (14-13) after one but was outscored 16-7 in the second period and 11-6 in the third. The Bearcats led 30-20 at the half and 41-26 after three. Meanwhile, in the final period, Cairo outscored New Franklin 14-8 to win the game by 19.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said the boys gave Cairo everything they had and still fell a little short. “We played a really good team and when you do that, you also have to have little to no mistakes,” Dobson said. “We missed some opportunities, but we will learn and get ready for the third place game on Saturday. I couldn’t be more proud of these young men.”

Gage Wilson had 13 and Ryan Tracy 11 to lead Cairo.

For New Franklin, who dropped to 2-2, Tre Cowans finished the game with 13 points. Drake Clark chipped in 10 while Brett Boggs added three points, Tanner Bishop, Owen Armentrout and Clayton Wilmsmeyer with two points each and Connor Wilmsmeyer with one.

In the game Monday against Fayette, the New Franklin boys held on to beat the Falcons 42-40.

Dobson said this was a tale of two halves. “We played really well in the first half and limited our errors to put up 13, but in the second half Fayette played well and our mistakes caught up with us,” Dobson said. “This group of young men continued to battle and were able to pull out a victory. Even though it was a rocky second half, it was a good experience for this team to work through and learn how to win.”

Tanner Bishop had the high game for New Franklin with 13 points. Drake Clark chipped in 12 while Tre Cowans added seven, Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Caleb Hull four each and Brett Boggs with two.

For Fayette, Theo Owenings had 13 and Tyler Bartholomew 11.

As for the New Franklin girls, they defeated Marceline 49-44.

The Lady Bulldogs never trailed in the game against Marceline and led 18-10 after one, 29-25 at the half and 40-30 after three quarters of play. Marceline outscored New Franklin 14-9 in the final period.

Vetter said this was a much needed win and a hard fought win. “The girls played much more confident, aggressive and together,” Vetter said. “I’m happy to advance in the tournament and play against another competitive team.”

Abby Maupin had the team high for New Franklin with 15 points. Carly Dorson chipped in 12 while Addy Salmon added eight, Kelsi Fair and Emma Rice each with four and Kristen Flick and Tatum Hoover with three points apiece.

Marceline was led by Natalie Pennington with 15 points.