Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Basketball Polls
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association have released their first rankings of the 2021-22 season. See the Top 10’s for all six classes below.
1 Incarnate Word
2 Webster Groves
3 Kickapoo
4 Rock Bridge
5 Republic
6 Nixa
7 Lee’s Summit West
8 Francis Howell Central
9 Cor Jesu Academy
10 Jefferson City
Others receiving votes: Lebanon, Blue Springs, Blue Springs South
Class 5
1 Whitfield
2 West Plains
3 Cape Notre Dame
4 Cardinal Ritter
5 Rolla
6 Carl Junction
7 St. Pius X
8 Mexico
9 Smithville
10 Willard
Class 4
1 Westminster Christian
2 Central (Park Hills)
3 Vashon
4 Benton
5 Ava
6 Helias Catholic
7 Maryville
8 Macon
9 Boonville
10 Blair Oaks
Others receiving votes: St. James, Southern Boone, Fatima
Class 3
1 Skyline
2 Strafford
3 El Dorado Springs
4 Tipton
5 Milan
6 Licking
7 Steelville
8 West County
9 Clark County
10 Mid Buchanan
Others receiving votes: South Callaway
Class 2
1 Ellington
2 Miller
3 Wellington-Napoleon
4 Blue Eye
5 Bishop LeBlond
6 Richland
7 Eugene
8 Greenfield
9 College Heights
10 Scotland County
Others receiving votes: Oran, Santa Fe, Archie, Salisbury
Class 1
1 Platte Valley
2 Leeton
3 South Iron
4 Delta
5 McAuley Catholic
6 Otterville
7 North Shelby
8 Meadville
9 Stanberry
10 Marion County
Others receiving votes: LaPlata, Tuscumbia
1 Liberty
2 Chaminade
3 CBC
4 Lee’s Summit
5 Ft. Zumwalt North
6 Nixa
7 Kickapoo
8 Staley
9 Troy Buchanan
10 Blue Springs
Others receiving votes: Waynesville, Republic, Truman, Pattonville
Class 5
1 Cardinal Ritter
2 Bolivar
3 DeSmet
4 Lutheran South
5 Van Horn
6 University City
7 Springfield Catholic
8 Webb City
9 Warrensburg
10 Ruskin
Others receiving votes: Platte County, Parkview, Helias Catholic
Class 4
1 Vashon
2 Blair Oaks
3 Barstow
4 Central (New Madrid County)
5 Mexico
6 MICDS
7 Father Tolton
8 Richmond
9 Ava
10 Fulton
Others receiving votes: Hollister
Class 3
1 Monroe City
2 Strafford
3 Thayer
4 Skyline
5 Charleston
6 Steelville
7 Lafayette County
8 Greenwood
9 St. Pius X
10 Bishop DuBurg
Others receiving votes: Woodland, St.Michael the Archangel, Mansfield, Hartville
Class 2
1 Norwood
2 Salisbury
3 Alton
4 North Andrew
5 Lincoln
6 Advance
7 Campbell
8 Crane
9 North East Cairo
10 Eugene
Others receiving votes: Gainesville
Class 1
1 South Iron
2 Mound City
3 Higbee
4 St. Elizabeth
5 Green City
6 Chadwick
7 Stanberry
8 Bunker
9 Golden City
10 Northwest (Hughesville)
Others receiving votes: Wellsville