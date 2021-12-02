Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Basketball Polls

Boonville Daily News

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association have released their first rankings of the 2021-22 season. See the Top 10’s for all six classes below.

1 Incarnate Word

2 Webster Groves

3 Kickapoo

4 Rock Bridge

5 Republic

6 Nixa

7 Lee’s Summit West

8 Francis Howell Central

9 Cor Jesu Academy

10 Jefferson City

Others receiving votes: Lebanon, Blue Springs, Blue Springs South

Class 5

1 Whitfield

2 West Plains

3 Cape Notre Dame

4 Cardinal Ritter

5 Rolla

6 Carl Junction

7 St. Pius X

8 Mexico

9 Smithville

10 Willard

Class 4

1 Westminster Christian

2 Central (Park Hills)

3 Vashon

4 Benton

5 Ava

6 Helias Catholic

7 Maryville

8 Macon

9 Boonville

10 Blair Oaks

Others receiving votes: St. James, Southern Boone, Fatima

Class 3

1 Skyline

2 Strafford

3 El Dorado Springs

4 Tipton

5 Milan

6 Licking

7 Steelville

8 West County

9 Clark County

10 Mid Buchanan

Others receiving votes: South Callaway

Class 2

1 Ellington

2 Miller

3 Wellington-Napoleon

4 Blue Eye

5 Bishop LeBlond

6 Richland

7 Eugene

8 Greenfield

9 College Heights

10 Scotland County

Others receiving votes: Oran, Santa Fe, Archie, Salisbury

Class 1

1 Platte Valley

2 Leeton

3 South Iron

4 Delta

5 McAuley Catholic

6 Otterville

7 North Shelby

8 Meadville

9 Stanberry

10 Marion County

Others receiving votes: LaPlata, Tuscumbia

1 Liberty

2 Chaminade

3 CBC

4 Lee’s Summit

5 Ft. Zumwalt North

6 Nixa

7 Kickapoo

8 Staley

9 Troy Buchanan

10 Blue Springs

Others receiving votes: Waynesville, Republic, Truman, Pattonville

Class 5

1 Cardinal Ritter

2 Bolivar

3 DeSmet

4 Lutheran South

5 Van Horn

6 University City

7 Springfield Catholic

8 Webb City

9 Warrensburg

10 Ruskin

Others receiving votes: Platte County, Parkview, Helias Catholic

Class 4

1 Vashon

2 Blair Oaks

3 Barstow

4 Central (New Madrid County)

5 Mexico

6 MICDS

7 Father Tolton

8 Richmond

9 Ava

10 Fulton

Others receiving votes: Hollister

Class 3

1 Monroe City

2 Strafford

3 Thayer

4 Skyline

5 Charleston

6 Steelville

7 Lafayette County

8 Greenwood

9 St. Pius X

10 Bishop DuBurg

Others receiving votes: Woodland, St.Michael the Archangel, Mansfield, Hartville

Class 2

1 Norwood

2 Salisbury

3 Alton

4 North Andrew

5 Lincoln

6 Advance

7 Campbell

8 Crane

9 North East Cairo

10 Eugene

Others receiving votes: Gainesville

Class 1

1 South Iron

2 Mound City

3 Higbee

4 St. Elizabeth

5 Green City

6 Chadwick

7 Stanberry

8 Bunker

9 Golden City

10 Northwest (Hughesville)

Others receiving votes: Wellsville