LSE boys and girls show grit in Centralia Tournament

The LSE boys and girls eighth grade basketball teams had different outlooks Wednesday night in the Centralia Middle School Basketball Tournament.

While the LSE boys defeated Centralia 38-20, the Lady Pirates fell to the host school by a score of 38-23.

The Pirates, 4-3 on the season, outscored Centralia in all four quarters and led 16-6 at the half and 25-14 after three quarters of play. LSE also outscored the Panthers 13-6 in the final period.

LSE boys eighth grade coach Ryan Lyons said tonight was, statistically speaking, the teams best game of the season. “We shot over 50 percent from two-point range, decent from three point range, and over 70 percent from the charity stripe,” Lyons said. “I was a little nervous going into the game because Centralia had lost to Lange by one point; I expected the game to be closer. The thing I am most proud of is the fact that we held a solid Centralia team to zero points in the second quarter; I could sense their frustration going into the half. I told my boys before the start of the third quarter that the second half would be great learning experience for them. Playing ahead against the home team of a tournament is usually very difficult. Between the home team’s pride and desperation, it is easy to let the game get close quickly. But, to my players credit, they fought hard defensively, extending the lead quickly in the third quarter to about 15 and only let Centralia get as close as 11. We finished strong in the fourth quarter and sealed the victory the way I was hoping.”

Brooks Poulsen and Braylon Ellison each had 10 points in the game for LSE. Ellison also finished the game with eight rebounds, two steals and two assists, while Poulsen had one rebound, one steal and one assist. Jailyn Patel chipped in seven points, three steals, two assists and one rebound, while Clayton Schuster added six points, four rebounds, one steal and one assist, Daquinas Chambers three points and Logan Conz with two points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist.

As for the LSE girls eighth grade basketball team, they trailed Centralia by just three (15-12) at the break but was outscored 22-11 in the second half.

LSE coach Tara Brackman said it was just not the Lady Pirates night. “We played a very good Centralia team who didn’t miss many shots,” Brackman said. “I’m really proud of our girls effort. They worked hard, it just wasn’t our night.”

Effie Morris had the game high for LSE with 17 points, seven steals and one assist. Loralei Hunziker finished the game with two points, four rebounds and one steal while Keragyn Cooper added two points, two rebounds and two steals, Rowan Stock two points and one rebound, Maggie Schuster two rebounds and two steals, Beth Giroux one rebound and one steal and Mylie Edwards with one rebound.

Centralia was led by Braylon Brunkost with 11 points.

In the game on Tuesday for the LSE boys, they fell to a good Mexico squad 40-36.

The Pirates led 18-17 at the half against Mexico but was outscored 23-18 in the second half.

Lyons said he knew that this tournament had some good quality teams in it, and Mexico is one of them. “They are a very physical and aggressive team, and I knew we would struggle with this,” Lyons said. “We came out a bit on our heels and frustrated at their level of intensity and found ourselves down by four at the end of the first quarter but adjusted nicely in the second and took a one point lead going into the half. We did so again, and Mexico capitalized on it by turning the pressure up, and we responded poorly. Overall, I am happy with my boy’s improvement. They are learning to play in many different situations against increasingly good opponents.”

Braylon Ellison had 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead LSE. He also had two steals and one assist. Jailyn Patel finished the game with 14 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Brooks Poulsen added four points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal and Logan Conz with two points, two rebounds and one assist.

As for the LSE girls, they won their opening game in the tournament on Monday against Fulton 40-21.

The Lady Pirates led Fulton at the end of each quarter and took a 22-16 lead into the half. LSE also outscored Fulton 18-5 in the second half.

Brackman said the first half the girls really didn’t rotate well defensively and gave Fulton too many uncontested shots. “Our second half play was much improved, however,” Brackman said. “We made some defensive adjustments and the girls responded great. They shut down their two leading scorers the second half. I’m really proud of the girls effort.”

Keragyn Cooper finished the game with 14 points to lead all scorers for LSE. She also had one steal. Loralei Hunziker chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds, six steals and one assist, while Effie Morris added five points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists, Beth Giroux four points, one rebound and one steal, Maggie Schuster four points and two rebounds, Rowan Stock three points, two rebounds and one steal, Miley Edwards three rebounds and one steal, Andi Hein one rebound and one assist and Kamrynn Hundley with one steal.

Fulton was led by Audrey Arnold with nine and Kenzi Washington with seven.