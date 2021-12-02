LSE 7th boys and girls compete against Centralia, St. Joseph-Salisbury

The LSE boys and girls seventh grade basketball teams closed out the week at 1-1 while playing both Centralia and St. Joseph of Salisbury.

For the LSE Lady Pirates, they fell to a good Centralia team 35-10 on Monday but bounced back with a 31-16 win over St. Joseph of Salisbury on Tuesday.

As for the game against Centralia, the Lady Pirates trailed 20-3 at the half and 27-7 after three quarters of play. Centralia also outscored LSE 8-3 in the final period.

LSE seventh grade coach Amanda Rhorer said the girls struggled to get the ball to the basket. “We really need to focus on taking care of the ball and reducing the number of turnovers each game,” Rhorer said. “I was proud of the fight the girls gave, while missing some key players due to illness tonight. The girls were tired but they never gave up.”

Emma Pfeiffer had the team high for LSE with three points along with two rebounds. Molly Rapp finished with two points and two rebounds, while Aubrey Ritchie and Lily Gordon added two points and one rebound each, Marley Schuster one point and three rebounds, Grace Poulsen three rebounds, Kameryn Sosa two rebounds and Braylyn Craig-Payne with one rebound.

In the game on Tuesday against St. Joseph of Salisbury, the Lady Pirates led 12-10 at the half and then outscored the Ravens 19-6 in the second half.

Rhorer said she was impressed with how the girls kept their composure in the first half and kept chipping away at St. Joseph’s lead. “The girls couldn’t get their shots to fall in the first quarter but found a way to regain the lead right before halftime,” Rhorer said. “I was very pleased with the energy we came with in the second half. This group of girls does a really good job of giving their best effort, and that allowed us to get the win tonight.”

Aubrey Ritchie had 10 points along with two rebounds and one steal for LSE. Marley Schuster chipped in nine points and 11 rebounds, while Grace Poulsen added nine points, two rebounds and two steals, Kameryn Sosa two points and one rebound, Emma Pfeiffer one point, three rebounds and one steal and Braylyn Craig-Payne with one rebound.

As for the LSE boys seventh grade basketball team, they defeated Centralia on Monday 47-32 but then lose to St. Joseph of Salisbury on Tuesday 52-30.

In the game on Monday, LSE trailed 10-6 after one but outscored Centralia 41-22 for the rest of the game. The Pirates led 18-15 at the half and 28-26 after three before outscoring Centralia 19-6 in the fourth.

LSE coach Rob VanderLinden said the boys came out a little sluggish at the beginning of the game and then gradually picked up their defensive pressure as the game went on. “We hadn’t had a game in the last five days and it showed at times,” VanderLinden said. “We put together a great fourth quarter to really pull away.”

Chase Chamberlain had 19 points, three rebounds and two assists for LSE. Kaden Thacker finished the game with 12 points, 13 rebounds and two assists, while Zaiden Walker added six points, two assists and one rebound, Tatum Hough six points, six rebounds and two assists, Gabe Romero-Shelton two points, three rebounds and three assists, Dylann Clark two points, one rebound and one steal, Gavin Ridgeway five rebounds and two assists, Blaine Begemann four rebounds and one assist, Braylon Banuet two rebounds, and Maddex Jackson and Kannen Kempf each with one rebound.

In the game Tuesday against St. Joseph of Salisbury, the Pirates trailed the Ravens 30-18 at the half and 44-22 after three quarters of play.

VanderLinden said St. Joseph of Salisbury had a very good team that you could tell had played together for many years. “St. Joseph controlled almost all aspects of the game,” VanderLinden said. “The Pirates fought hard and never gave up, which is a positive for our team.”

Chase Chamberlain paced all scorers in the game for LSE with 12 points along with four rebounds and one assist. Tatum Hough finished the game with nine points, eight rebounds and one assist while Kaden Thacker added four points, nine rebounds and three assists, Gavin Ridgeway two points, three rebounds and one assist, Elijah Ueligger two points and one rebound, Donavin Atkins one point and one rebound, Zaiden Walker three rebounds and two assists, Gabe Romero-Shelton two rebounds and one assist, Braylon Banuet two rebounds, Maddex Jackson one rebound and one assist, and Drew Jones with one rebound.