Lady Pirates fall in TCC Tournament semis against Hallsville

The Hallsville Lady Indians basketball team once again played the role of a spoiler Wednesday night in the semifinal round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Boonville.

Handing Boonville one of its two losses last year, the Lady Indians were once again on the clock Wednesday as the lower seeded team by knocking off No. 1 Boonville 63-41.

The Lady Pirates, 1-1 on the season, will now play in the third place game Friday night against Blair Oaks, starting at 7 p.m. The Lady Falcons fell to No. 2 Southern Boone 52-34.

Boonville girls basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said the girls struggled on both ends with many errors coming from mental mistakes and panic. “Hallsville popped us in the mouth, and we couldn’t find an answer,” Hunziker said. “They made Addi (Brownfield) work for her shots by throwing multiple bodies at her which caused some frustration. Zoe Davis had a nice game inside but was forced to the sideline in foul trouble throughout the evening. Tonight will be used as a learning experience for all of us and will help us throughout the season.”

Except for the third quarter in which Boonville matched Hallsville point for point with 11, the Lady Indians were the more dominant team on the floor both offensively and defensively while forcing the Pirates into mistakes they don’t normally make.

Nonetheless, Boonville trailed Hallsville by just three (19-17) at the end of the first quarter thanks in part to senior Addi Brownfield and sophomore Zoe Davis, who combined for 11 of the team’s 17 points.

However, the Lady Pirates couldn’t seem to buy a basket in the second period while hitting only three field goals. But give credit where credit is due as Hallsville came out and “popped Boonville in the mouth” by outscoring the Lady Pirates 19-9 to extend the lead to 12 (38-26) at the half. Hallsville also outscored Boonville 10-4 in the final five minutes of the second period to extend the lead.

Boonville never got any closer than 10 points for the rest of the game despite matching Hallsville with 11 points in the third. The Lady Indians took a 49-37 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Of course it got worse before it got better for Boonville in the final period as Davis picked up her fifth foul with 6:39 left. Hallsville went on a 10-0 run after that to push the lead to 22 at 59-37. The Lady Indians also outscored Boonville 14-4 in the period while holding the Pirates to just one field goal.

Avery Oetting led all scorers in the game for Hallsville with 28 points. Haley Hagan chipped in nine while Kristen Jones added eight points.

For Boonville, Addi Brownfield finished the game with 21 points along with four rebounds, six steals and three assists. Davis tossed in 11 points and had two rebounds and one steal, while Emma West added four points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal, Abby Fuemmeler with two points, two rebounds and one steal, Faith Mesik four rebounds and one steal, Abby Pulliam two rebounds, two assists and one steal, Twelva Mason one rebound and one steal, Alison Eichelberger one assist and one steal, and Lillian Newham with one steal.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game shooting 32 percent from the field, 17 percent from the three-point arc and 67 percent from the free-throw line.