Pirates hold on to win 89-85 over Versailles in TCC Tournament

The much anticipated game between No. 2 Boonville boys and No. 7 Versailles was everything that it was hyped to be and much more Tuesday night in the opening round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Boonville.

After combining for 215 points last February in which Boonville won 116-99, the game Tuesday night was expected to be another track meet. Although the two teams fell short from their last meeting, the Pirates still won in a high scoring game 89-85.

Boonville will play California in the semifinal round on Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. The Pintos knocked off No. 3 Southern Boone Tuesday night 53-46.

In other games, No. 1 Blair Oaks cruised past No. 8 Eldon 97-40 while No. 5 Osage beat No. 4 Hallsville 62-50.

The game between Boonville and Versailles also had its highs and lows as the Pirates led by as much as 20 (52-32) only to have the Tigers rally back to take a three point lead on two different occasions in the fourth quarter at 72-69 and 77-74.

Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson said Versailles is a team that is so hard to play against because they don’t let you do anything you want to do and you just have to come out and play. “I thought we did a great job of that in the first half, but in the second half we stopped doing a lot of little things that were making us successful,” Anderson said. “We didn’t block out the way that we did in the first half and I thought we got beat to the basket more than we should. Those are all things we’ve talked about in practice, but now we’ve got some things to look out on film that almost cost us a game. On the positive side, we found a way to win. When they took the lead away from us we could’ve panic and let it slip away but we kind of buckled down and did enough things down the stretch to win.”

The Pirates did everything right in the first half while leading Versailles 29-18 after one and 52-32 at the break. Boonville even reeled off eight straight in the first quarter with baskets by four different players.

But in the third quarter, Versailles came out hot from the field and turned a 20 point deficit to a three point ball game at the 1:08 mark after a three-point play by Reese Murdock to make it 64-61. The Tigers also outscored Boonville 31-15 in the third period to cut the lead to 67-63.

Anderson said fatigue may have played a part in Versailles’ run in the third quarter. “They throw so many guys at you,” Anderson said. “It could be the first game or it could be that you hear footsteps coming and we stopped making plays. It felt like we stopped doing a lot of little things and they stopped shooting as many threes and started driving it down our throats and I don’t think we reacted very well to that, but we also didn’t make shots.”

While holding a 16 point advantage in the third, Versailles also scored the first-four points in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 67-67 with 7:07 left. The Tigers even led by as much as three at one point at 72-69 and 77-74 with 3:28 left. However, after the fifth tie in the period, senior Luke Green took over the game for the Pirates with 13 straight points to give Boonville a four-point lead at 87-83 with 14.5 seconds left. But even then Versailles had a chance while cutting the lead to two at 87-85 with 5.9 seconds remaining. The Tigers then caught another break after Boonville missed two free throws, which would have given Versailles a chance to win the game or at the worst tie the game. But on the rebound, junior Jackson Johns came down with the ball and then hit 2 of 2 free throws to seal the victory.

Green finished the game with 25 points on 10 of 18 shooting from the field and 5 of 7 from the foul line. He also had 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Johns chipped in 15 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and two steals, while Dakota Troost added 15 points, four rebounds and one steal, Colby Caton 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists, DaWan Lomax 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, Evan Medairos six points, four rebounds and two steals, Evan Bishop four points and one rebound, Caidyn Hazel one point, and Garrett Hundley with two rebounds.

For Versailles, Ryder Williams had 26 and Kole Viebrock and Eli Gulyayev each with 11 points.

Boonville finished the game, shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 16.7 percent from the three-point arc and 57.1 percent from the foul line. Versailles was 33.7 percent from the field, 19.1 percent from the arc and 41.7 percent from the line.