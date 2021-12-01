Pirate wrestlers go 2-1 in quad to start the 2021 season

Boonville Pirates wrestling team opened the 2021 season in winning fashion Tuesday night at Fatima High School with a record of 2-1.

After dropping the opening match against Class 2 Odessa 60-24, the Pirates came back to beat both Fatima and Higginsville by the scores of 36-30 and 54-18, respectively.

As for the Boonville Lady Pirates wrestling team, they fell to Odessa 30-18 and then beat Fatima 24-12 before tying Higginsville 30-30.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn said he thought the team wrestled well. “We won the matches we were supposed to win and wrestled well in the matches we were supposed to lose,” Hahn said. “The kids all wrestled hard and cheered for each other. We won two duals and even though we picked up a lot of forfeits we had to get some actual wins to win the duals. A win is a win, and we are 2-1 for the boys and girls. In the girl’s dual against Higginsville, we won the tiebreaker in a 30-30 dual score. Peyton Hahn, Travis Dell, Anaya Jelks and Audrionnah Donahue were all undefeated. Peyton and Travis set the pace for us tonight.

“They are both hard workers in the wrestling room and the kids look up to them. Audrionnah had a good win against Odessa. That girl was tough and Audrionnah had to dig down deep to get the win. Caleb Martin, Emma Pritchett and Abby Cunningham all picked up wins for us tonight. Caleb looked good on his feet and pinned his Fatima kid. Emma won her first match of the year and is going to be good. She lost to a girl with more experience than her from Fatima, and bumped up a weight class to get a match against Odessa. Abby Cunningham pinned her first opponent and had her Odessa opponent on her back before losing to her. We have some things to work on, but we are heading in the right direction.”

Odessa won six out of eight matches against Boonville, all being pins. The Pirates only two wins in the match came at 182 and 285, with Dell winning by fall over Frank Sawyer in 25 seconds and Hahn recording a first period pin against Aiden Agcopra in 33 seconds.

In other matches, Caleb Martin lost by fall in 3:07 in the 126 pound weight class; Chase Amos lost by fall in 1:08 in the 145 pound weight class; Tyson White lost by fall in 1:01 in the 152 pound weight class; Cash Stock lost by fall in 17 seconds in the 160 pound weight class; Drake Cottrell lost by fall in 25 seconds in the 195 pound weight class; and Ryan Weaver lost by fall in 43 seconds in the 106 pound weight class. In an exhibition match, Abram Taylor lost by a 11-6 decision in the 182 pound weight class.

In the second dual, Fatima won four of the seven matches against Boonville but lost by six points.

Recording wins for Boonville were Martin by fall over Tyler Kloppel in 2:29 at 126, Dell by fall over Landon Bassett in 28 seconds at 182, and Hahn by fall over Malaki Nevins in 13 seconds.

In other matches, Cash Stock lost by fall in 1:49 at 160; Gage Hodges lost by fall in 2:16 in 170; Drake Cottrell lost by fall in 1:56 at 195; and Ryder Comegys lost by fall in 35 seconds at 220.

In the final match, Boonville won two out of three matches against Higginsville.

Dell won by a fall over Logan Weaver in 34 seconds at 182, while Hahn recorded a first period pin against Levi Scovell in 56 seconds at heavyweight. In the only other match, Cash Stock lost by fall in 57 seconds at 160.

In the first match for the Boonville girls wrestling team, sophomore wrestler Audrionnah Donahue won the only match by fall over Addison Kramme in 4:33. In other matches, Emma Pritchett lost by fall in 2:33 in the 149 pound weight class while Abigail Cunningham was pinned in 2:12 in the 159 pound weight class.

In the second match against Fatima, Pritchett lost the only match by fall against Morgan Eggleston in the 141 pound weight class. Meanwhile, in the match against Higginsville, the Lady Pirates went 2-0 with Pritchett and Cunningham both winning their matches by pins.