LSE's Armstrong finishes 2-0 in quad

LSE wrestler Karina Armstrong had a good night for the Lady Pirates by finishing 2-0 in a quadrangular meet Tuesday night in Osage.

LSE wrestling coach Christian Stock said he saw some really good improvements by all the wrestlers. "We are continuing to get better match to match," Stock said. "We wrestle Friday in Higginsville and Saturday in Moberly."

Osage, Eldon and Fatima all participated in the meet along with LSE.

Alivia Bottoms finished the quad with a record of 2-1 for LSE while Gabe Gander, Seth Thomas, Ian Lammers, Emerson Comegys and Braxton Atkinson were each 1-1. Raven Taylor and Carlie Kusgen finished the night at 0-2 while Jason Fizer and Logan Turk were both 0-3.