Lady Tigers rally past Concordia, boys lose by 2 in season opener

The Pilot Grove girls basketball team rallied from a seven point deficit at the half by outscoring Concordia 41-31 in the second half for a 67-64 win Tuesday night in Concordia.

The Lady Tigers, 1-0 on the season, trailed Concordia 20-15 after one and 33-26 at the half but rallied back with a 20-13 advantage in the third period to tie the game at 46-all. Meanwhile, in the final period, Pilot Grove outscored the Lady Orioles 21-18 for the win.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said just like the Slater game last week it was a great way to start the new season. “Having that JV game last week really had the varsity squad anticipating their own first game,” Fricke said. “We were ready but had to work out a few things on the fly being the first game. We dropped the first-two quarters and found ourselves behind by seven at half. Then, give credit to Concordia, they started out that third quarter on a 6-0 run forcing me to call a timeout. But we battled all the way back from that 13 point deficit to tie it at the buzzer with a shot from Grace Phillips. So, tied at 46 at the end of the third gave us momentum to go into the fourth and compete possession by possession. We found ourselves up by two possessions with a minute to go and I feel like our experienced squad really handled late game situations very well. Emma Sleeper had one heck of a first game by pouring in a career high 36 points. We really came together as a team to pull off this first win. Everyone was on the same page, knew their role, and starred in their role. I’m very happy to be able to come back from double digits to get a win on the road.”

Emma Sleeper paced all scorers for Pilot Grove with 36 points. Grace Phillips chipped in 19 while Marci Lammers added five, Natalie Glenn three and Grace Peterson and Leah Vollrath[BC1] each with two.

Kailyn Frerking had 24 to lead all scorers for Concordia while Landry Yount had 13 and Hali Deathrage 12.

As for the Pilot Grove boys basketball team, they fell in a close game against Concordia 79-77.

The Tigers, 0-1 on the season, trailed Concordia 43-27 at the half and 64-50 after three quarters before rallying back with a 27-15 scoring edge in the final period.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said looking back at quarter scores you could really see the team adjusting to having new members this season playing together. “I felt as the game continued on we started to really see them settle into their roles and get comfortable on the floor,” Skaggs said. “Credit to Concordia, who had one of the greatest shooting performances that I have seen in my 16 years as a head coach. More importantly, I was impressed with our guys who got down 26 at one point and battled back to tie the game inside a minute left to play. They showed resilience in their efforts tonight, we learned from this. There were chemistry things that I witnessed tonight in our first game that we are not used to seeing until mid-season. Overall, I was impressed in their composure and maturity in closing this game out. We definitely are headed in the right direction.”

Tagtmeyer had 35 points and Fiene 18 to lead all players in double figures for Concordia.

For Pilot Grove, Dade Christy had 20, Bo Vinson 18, Seth Blumhorst 13, Ian Sprick 12, Beau Walker eight and Logan Goehman with six.