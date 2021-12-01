Boonville 9th boys drop season opener against Fulton

The Boonville boys freshmen basketball team fell in its season opener Monday night on the road against the Fulton Hornets 58-33.

The Pirates, 0-1 on the season, trailed Fulton 14-4 after one, 34-18 at the half and 51-28 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Hornets outscored Boonville 7-5 to win the game by 25.

Boonville freshmen coach Blake Hackman said overall this looked like it was their first game of the year. "I felt like we came to play with a lot of confidence, we just didn't make the plays to put ourselves in a position to be successful," Hackman said. "A few careless turnovers to start, missed assignments, and a few bounces that didn't go our way ultimately had us down 10 immediately. I was pleased with how we responded though. We went on a run in the second quarter thanks to turnovers and a few made threes to cut the deficit to single digits, but we couldn't get enough stops defensively for a comeback. Offensively we really struggled to penetrate and get to the basket, which led to us settling for early threes. We play Helias next week in the Mexico Tournament and we are ready to get back on the court."

Gabe Defily led all scorers in the game for Fulton with 31 points.

For Boonville, Cooper Pfeiffer chipped in 12, Gabe Medeiros seven, Rhad Leathers six, Ashton Kluck and Zeke Pritchett three each and Brady Blank with two.