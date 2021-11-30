Lady Pirates cruise in TCC Tournament with 98-22 win against Versailles

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team opened defense of its Class 4 state tournament title Monday night in the opening round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at the Windsor gymnasium in Boonville.

As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, which will cease to exist after this year, the Lady Pirates had little trouble against eighth-seeded Versailles while reeling off the first 71 points of the game en route to a 98-22 victory.

The Lady Pirates, 1-0, will play No. 5 Hallsville in the semifinal round on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Hallsville rallied from as much as 10 down to beat fourth-seeded California 52-45. In other games, No. 2 Southern Boone won easily over No. 7 Osage 77-27 while No. 3 Blair Oaks upended No. 6 Eldon 63-53.

Boonville girls basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said first of all it was great to get back on the court this year without any restrictions so the community could come out to watch. “Today’s game allowed us to get those first game jitters out of the way. The girls worked hard on both ends of the floor. Our defense got a lot of steals, which allowed us to get out in transition. We moved the ball well on offense, which allowed us to get great looks. All 11 players got in and got some quality minutes tonight.”

Although the Lady Pirates wound up winning by 76 points, Hunziker said the true highlight of the game was watching Versailles junior Kobie O’Rourke score four points on the evening. He said watching her, her teammates, and both communities celebrate was such a great moment for Kobie.

The Lady Pirates did plenty of celebrating early on while leading Versailles 33-0 after the first eight minutes of the ball game with relentless pressure on both ends of the floor while forcing 18 turnovers.

That pressure continued in the second quarter as Boonville put up another 26 points while holding Versailles scoreless to extend the lead at the half to 59-0.

Boonville senior Addi Brownfield also had a big first half for the Lady Pirates with 21 points..Brownfield finished the game with 26 points to lead all scorers despite playing only two minutes into the third quarter. The senior standout was also 10 of 12 from the field, 2 of 2 from the three-point arc and 4 of 6 from the foul line. She also had six steals, four rebounds and two assists.

Of course, Brownfield wasn’t the only player in double figures for Boonville. Abby Fuemmeler tossed in 16 points in addition to four assists, three rebounds and two steals, while Alison Eichelberger added 11 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds, Molly Schuster nine points, two steals, one rebound and one assist, Faith Mesik eight points, eight steals, two assists and one rebound, Emma West eight points and one rebound, Zoe Davis eight points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal, Zoey Lang six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, Twelva Mason four points, eight rebounds and three steals, and Lillian Newham with two points, three rebounds and one assist.

For Versailles, Katie Davidson tossed in six points while Kylee Richey and Brittney Carver added two points each.

Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, who have six freshmen on the varsity roster, the second half didn’t go much better although Versailles did put up 22 points-15 in the third quarter. Trailing 71-0 at the 6:03 mark in the third, Versailles finally got on the board with a three by Katie Davidson to end the drought some 18 minutes and 15 seconds into the game to make it 71-3.

Versailles also scored 15 of its 22 points in the third to trail Boonville 83-15.

Meanwhile, with a running clock to start the fourth quarter, the Lady Pirates came out and outscored Versailles 9-0 and then put it on cruise the rest of the way. O’Rourke scored both of her points with the assistance of both teams in the final two minutes to end the scoring.

Boonville finished the game shooting 54 percent from the field, 43 percent from the three-point arc and 50 percent from the foul line.