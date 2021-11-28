Pirates will be a much different team in terms of size in 2021-22

Boonville boys basketball coach Mark Anderson admits that the Pirates will be a different team than the team of 2020-21.

Although three starters return for Boonville for the upcoming season, in seniors Luke Green and D.J. Wesolak and junior Jackson Johns, Anderson said the Pirates will also have to replace some big (literally) pieces in Charlie Bronakowski, Lane West and Kayle Rice, all of whom were 6-4 or taller.

“We’ll be significantly smaller this year, but we should have good guard play and we’ll probably play a much different style than we have played the last two years,” Anderson stated. “We’ll once again play a very challenging non-conference schedule, with regular season games against Hickman, Mexico, Fulton, Warrensburg, Moberly and Smith-Cotton.”

At 16-8 overall and 5-2 in the Tri-County Conference last year, Anderson is definitely not short on numbers this season with 35 players suited out for the upcoming season. Nonetheless, with a conference consisting of Blair Oaks, Hallsville and Southern Boone just to name a few, Anderson said he would imagine that Boonville will be in the upper half of the conference as well. He said Blair Oaks is the clear-cut favorite, as they return two of the best players in the league in Luke Northweather and Quin Kusgen. “Northweather is a Division I caliber recruit and presents some huge matchup problems for other teams in the conference,” Anderson said. “I think Hallsville will also be in the upper half of the conference.”

So what’s the key to the season for Boonville? Anderson said there are several keys. First, he said Boonville will have to find a way to win with much less size than they’ve had over the past two years. Along those lines, he added that rebounding the ball will probably be a big key, as well as finding ways to guard in the post. “Another big key will be how well we shot the ball; we should have some really good guards coming back this year, and we may have to rely more on perimeter shooting this year. We’ll also have to play much better team defense and be more fundamentally sound on the defensive end; last year we could rely on size to erase or to fix some defensive breakdowns or miscues, but we don’t really have that luxury this year.”

With a guard heavy team this year, Anderson said no doubt that will be Boonville’s biggest strength. He said while the Pirates lost several important players to graduation, they still return several players who have substantial experience. Anderson named off Luke, D.J. and Jackson, who all started last year and have all played big minutes for the last two years. Anderson also mentioned DaWan Lomax, who played a huge role on the team last year as the sixth or seventh man. “We are deep at the guard position, and that should be another strength for our team this year,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of players who have an opportunity to step forward and pick up the minutes left behind by Charlie, Lane, and Kayle, who accounted for a combined 35 points per game last year.”

Of course size will be the biggest weakness this season, which may result in some rebounding problems. Anderson said Boonville also has some players that will step into new roles. He said while they have a lot of players who could fill those roles, they also have a lot of unknowns and previously unproven players. “Last year, Charlie could go get us a basket inside when we really needed it, but we may not have anyone that can do that for us this year and may have to find other ways to find some easy baskets, perhaps in transition,” Anderson said.

Like every year, Anderson said the goals of the team are to win a conference and district championship.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the Pirates this season, Anderson said it may be after Christmas before he arrives at a consistent varsity starting line and rotation. He said the Pirates may have more questions than answers right now, but is confident that they have the talent and work ethic to have a really good season.

Three players that Anderson will have to lean heavily on this season for Boonville to have any kind of success are Green, Johns and Wesolak.

While averaging 12.0 ppg and 2.8 rpg while earning all-conference and all-district honors last year, Anderson said he looks for Green to step up this year and pick up a big portion of the scoring slack left by Charlie’s graduation. “Luke is an incredibly hard worker who can really shoot it from the three-point line,” Anderson said. “He has gotten stronger over his career, which has helped him now finish better around the rim and in transition. He can handle the ball for us, and he’s a great teammate and leader. We’re hoping for and expecting a big year from Luke, who was our second-leading scorer last season.”

Anderson is also looking for Johns to pick up some of the scoring slack this year at the guard position. While averaging 8.6 ppg along with 4.4 rpg, Johns also proved that he can shoot from the outside while connecting on 34.4 percent of his shots from the three-point arc. Anderson said it’s easy to look at Jackson as just a great shooter, which he is, but he does so many more things for us. “He has improved his ability to get to the basket and score in the paint, and this summer he even guarded a little bit in the post for us. He’s another player that we would expect to increase his scoring this year to make up for the loss of Charlie, Lane and Kayle,” Anderson said. “He also improved his ballhandling and his defense, and he’s a hard worker. He’s a great athlete and a really smart player, and we’re looking for big things from Jackson over the next two years.”

In addition to Green and Johns, Anderson is also expecting big things from Wesolak at the forward position. And why not. After all, Wesolak returns after averaging 10.3 ppg and 5.3 rpg while shooting 55.2 percent from the field. Wesolak also earned all-conference in 2019-20. Anderson said Wesolak is a very skilled player who can play inside and outside. He said Wesolak is also a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions on the floor. “D.J. provides us with an inside scoring threat, but he presents a tough matchup for opponents because he can also play offensively on the perimeter,” Anderson said. “Rebounding may be an issue for us this year, and we’re hoping that D.J. can be a force on both the offensive and defensive boards for us. D.J. led us in field goal percentage last season. He will probably have to play more inside for us this year than he has in the past two or three years.”

Anderson added that other players that are expected to be in the varsity rotation or who conceivably could be in the varsity rotation are seniors DaWan Lomax and Evan Medeiros, juniors Colby Caton, Caidyn Hazel and Garrett Hundley, sophomores Dakota Troost, Lawson Edwards and Bentley Turner and freshman Evan Bishop.

Lomax returns after averaging 4.0 ppg and 1.5 rpg last season for Boonville. Anderson said Lomax will most likely step up from the sixth or seventh man role last year to a starter this year. “He’s incredibly athletic, can attack the rim both in the halfcourt and in transition, and he is greatly improved his shooting from the three-point line this year,” Anderson said. “DaWan is fearless going to the basket and is another player that we expect to increase his scoring substantially from last year.”

As for Caton, Anderson said the junior guard excelled on the JV level as a sophomore last year and had some big scoring games. “We’re hoping and expecting that he will step up and pick up a lot of the minutes for us, whether it be as a starter or as a major contributor off the bench,” Anderson said. “Colby is a strong player, hard worker, and fierce competitor who will play any role that is asked of him. Colby can do a lot of things for us, including handling the ball and shooting from the perimeter.”

Troost will also see playing time at the guard position. Anderson said Troost is an athletic, quick player who he thinks has a chance to be an outstanding point guard for the program. “Dakota has the ability to drive the ball and penetrate to create opportunities for other players, and he can push the ball in transition and can get to the rim,” Anderson said.

Anderson will also look to Hazel and Turner at the guard position. Anderson said Hazel has improved greatly in the preseason and is excited about his ability to contribute this year. “Caidyn has gotten physically tougher and stronger, and he can finish at the basket and in transition,” Anderson said. “As for Turner, he is probably the best pure shooter in our program, and he could definitely see some minutes and could find himself in the rotation this year because of his ability to shoot from the perimeter.”

As for Medeiros, Hundley, Edwards and Bishop, Anderson said Evan has made tremendous progress in the season workouts and has put himself in a position to potentially earn some significant minutes this year. “He has some size, and we hope he can guard in the post and possibly pull down some rebounds for us,” Anderson said. “Garrett had a really good summer and preseason for us, and he is playing with more and more confidence. He’s worked hard to improve his shot, and he can score from the mid-range and also from the three-point line. Lawson could provide us with some size off the bench and could fill a valuable role for us. He has developed and grown as an inside player, and he could possibly pull down some rebounds for us and guard the post. Evan, meanwhile, has an outstanding summer for us and earned more and more varsity minutes as the summer went along. He’s a very skilled player who can shoot from the perimeter and who could provide us with some much-needed size. Although he’s just a freshman, he plays with a lot of savvy and has the ability to put the ball in the basket.”