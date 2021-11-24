Pirates place seven players on North Central All-District Team

With success comes great honor. The Boonville Pirates football team found that out firsthand on Wednesday with seven players selected to the North Central Missouri All-District Team by media.

While finishing the season at 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the Tri-County Conference, Boonville also recorded its fourth straight winning season under head coach Greg Hough. The 8-3 record also marks the highest finish for Boonville since the 2011 season when the Pirates closed out the fall campaign at 10-2 overall under former head coach Devin Brown.

In all, Boonville had seven first team selections and three second team picks by the media. Three players were also selected on both sides of the ball, which is unprecedented considering that nine teams make up the north central district. Team making up the district in Class 3 are Blair Oaks at 9-3, Owensville at 9 2, Eldon at 4-7, Southern Boone at 3-7, Osage at 3-7, St. James and Salem each at 2-9 and Fulton at 0-10.

First team selections for Boonville on offense were senior DaWan Lomax at running back, senior Jamesian McKee at wide receiver and senior Peyton Hahn at offensive line. Junior quarterback Colby Caton was a second team selection at quarterback, as was sophomore Dakota Troost at wide receiver.

On the defensive side of the ball, Hahn and junior Tyson Ellison were both first team selections at D-Line along with McKee at defensive back and junior Connor Acton at linebacker. Troost was the only second team selection at defensive back for Boonville.

The following are players selected to the all-district team:

Caton: completed 88 of 144 passes for 1,152 yards and 15 touchdown while rushing for 1,030 yards on 181 carries and 10 scores.

Lomax: rushed for 1,347 yards on 117 carries with 14 touchdowns while hauling in 23 passes for 209 yards and one score.

McKee: rushed 76 times for 523 yards and 10 touchdowns while hauling in 16 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, McKee finished with 56 tackles, 2,0 tackles for loss, one half sack, five interceptions, one fumble recovery, two caused fumbles.

Troost: finished the season with 27 receptions for 349 yards and four touchdowns while rushing 24 times for 272 yards and two scores. On defense, Troost finished the season with 32 total tackles and two interceptions.

Hahn: Started at center the last two years for the Pirates and led the way for two 1,000 yard rushers and one 1,000 yard passer. On defense, Hahn finished with 48 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one half sack.

Ellison: Another stalwart on the offensive line for the Pirates while paving the way for two 1,000 yard rushers and one 1,000 yard passer. On defense, Ellison finished with 59 total tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Acton: Led the way for Boonville on defense at linebacker while finishing with 93 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery, one caused fumble and one block punt.