Pilot Grove JV boys and girls win season opener at Slater

The Pilot Grove boys and girls junior varsity basketball teams won on the road Monday night against the Slater Wildcats 50-30 and 39-20, respectively.

The Lady Tigers, 1-0 on the season, opened the first half with a 22-9 lead against Slater and then outscored the Wildcats 17-11 in the second half.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said it was great to be starting a new season. “I was very happy to be able to get the JV an opportunity to get out on the court and show how hard they have been working these past three weeks,” Fricke said. “We played very well together in all phases of the game, in the press, in the defensive half court, offensive transition, and working our offenses in the half court. I thought Claire Rentel and Brooke Lorenz both had great games. They came out aggressive and looked to attack early and often. Grace Peterson was a great spark off the bench and contributed in multiple big plays. I’m excited to see how much these girls are going to develop throughout the entire year. Looking forward to it.”

Claire Rentel paced all scorers in the game for Pilot Grove with 12 points. Brooke Lorenz chipped in 11 points while Grace Peterson added seven, Kendall Rhorer five and Cloey Tavenner with four.

For Slater, Madison Prysock finished the game with eight points.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they led Slater 21-13 at the half and 47-26 after three. Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats outscored the Tigers 7-3.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said the defense was where he expected it to be, aggressive and intense. “We want to be able to lock up the distance of the court on every make and miss opportunity,” Skaggs said. “We know that this will be the strength we rely on most nights. Our shooting is going to be complimentary to that. I was impressed with our third quarter performance coming out of the break and putting up 26 points. This was a great opportunity for our younger guys to give us an early look before we go into our first varsity contest.”

Beau Walker led all scorers for Pilot Grove with 19 points. Logan Goehman chipped in 11, Ian Sprick eight, Alec Schupp five, Hayden Sleeper four and Hank Zeller with three.

Slater was led by Dom Gilson and Cody Gessling each with five points.