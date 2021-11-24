New Franklin boys season opener against La Plata, girls lose

The New Franklin boys basketball team opened the 2021 season with a convincing win Friday night at home against La Plata 72-50.

The Bulldogs, 1-0 on the season, outscored La Plata in all four quarters and led 20-10 after one and 39-26 at the half. New Franklin also outscored La Plata 33-24 in the second half for the 22 point win.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said this was a strong performance for their first game of the year. “Offensively we were well balanced. Out of the 10 players that played, nine of them scored,” Dobson said. “I think if we can continue to have that balance throughout the season, we could be competitive in all of our games. Defensively we did a lot of good things, but there is always room for improvement. I am proud of the effort we gave, and look forward to the season.”

Tre Cowans had the game high for New Franklin with 18 points. Tanner Bishop chipped in 13, Connor Wilmsmeyer 10, Owen Armentrout and Clayton Wilmsmeyer each with eight, Drake Clark seven, Owen Curry four, and Jake Marshall and Brett Boggs with two points apiece.

For La Plata, Cutter St. Clair tossed in 15 points.

As for the New Franklin girls basketball team, they fell to La Plata 63-32.

The Lady Bulldogs, 0-1 on the season, trailed La Plata 34-17 at the half and then was outscored 29-15 in the second half to suffer the loss.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was not a great game for the Lady Bulldogs. “There’s always good and bad from each game, but we have many things that opened our eyes to what we need to work on,” Vetter said.

Carvajal had 20 points and Coy 15 for La Plata.

For New Franklin, Addy Salmon, Abby Maupin and Kebrea Fair each finished the game with six points. Carly Dorson and Kristen Flick chipped in four points each, while Emersyn Eads, Kelsi Fair and Emma Rice added two points apiece.