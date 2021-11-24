New Franklin boys and girls fall at home against Salisbury

The New Franklin boys and girls basketball teams fell at home Tuesday night against two good Salisbury teams 58-47 and 68-39, respectively.

The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 0-2 on the season, trailed Salisbury 33-8 at the half and 50-26 after three quarters of play. Salisbury also outscored New Franklin 18-13 in the final period.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said the girls didn’t have a great first half in the game, but the intensity and energy was so much better in the second half. “There were promising signs to take away from this game,” Vetter said. “We come back from Thanksgiving break at the Glasgow Tournament as the No. 4 seed.”

Khloe Wyatt led three players in double figures for Salisbury with 20 points. Julia Sloan chipped in 12 while Micah Guilford added 11 points.

For New Franklin, Carly Dorson had eight points to lead all scorers. Abby Maupin finished the game with six while Kelsi Fair added five points and Kristen Flick, Brynn Belstle, Addy Salmon, Kebrea Fair and Emma Rice with four points each.

As for the New Franklin boys, they also had a slow start and trailed Salisbury 21-8 after first period’s end, 32-14 at the half and 47-26 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, New Franklin rallied back with a 21-11 advantage.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said this is a tale of two halves. “Salisbury played really well in the first half and we had a lot of errors to put us down 18, but I will say this group of young men did not give up,” Dobson said. “They continued to battle and fought back to win five in the fourth quarter. I thought our second half is how we should be playing all season long, and if we do that then we will be competitive in a lot of games.”

Ethan Hamilton led three players in double figures for Salisbury with 14 points. Cooper Francis chipped in 13 while Gavin Cobb added 10.

For New Franklin, 1-1 on the season, Tanner Bishop tossed in 20 points to lead all scorers. Tre Cowans finished the game with 11, Brett Boggs five, Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Drake Clark each with three, Owen Curry and Caleb Hull with two points each and Owen Armentrout with one.