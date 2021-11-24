LSE 7th-8th boys drop two against Osage

The LSE boys seventh and eighth grade basketball team dropped two games Tuesday night on the road against Osage by the scores of 59-32 and 33-27, respectively.

The LSE Pirates seventh grade team, dropping to 4-1 on the season, trailed Osage 31-18 at the half and 51-22 after three quarters of play before rallying with a 10-8 scoring edge in the final period.

LSE seventh grade coach Rob VanderLinden said Osage has a very good team and they were extremely accurate from three-point range. “Osage made 15 three-pointers against us,” VanderLinden said. “That is an incredible amount in a seventh grade game. I thought we continued to fight and compete throughout the game, we just couldn’t find a way to stop their hot shooting. I’m proud of the team heading into Thanksgiving break at 4-1.”

Chase Chamberlain had the high game for LSE with 12 points along with two rebounds and one assist. Tatum Hough finished the game with six points, five rebounds and one assist, while Blaine Begemann added six points, three rebounds and two assists, Zaiden Walker also with six points, Kaden Thacker two points, seven rebounds and one assist, Gavin Ridgeway nine rebounds and one assist, Gabe Romero-Shelton three rebounds and two assists, Braylon Banuet two rebounds and one assist, and Maddex Jackson two assist and one rebound.

As for the LSE boys eighth grade basketball team, they played Osage even in the first quarter tied at 7-all. However, in the second quarter, Osage outscored LSE 10-2 to lead 17-9 at the half. Meanwhile, in the third period, LSE rallied back with a 14-6 advantage to tie the game again at 23-all only to see the Indians storm ahead with a 10-4 advantage in the final period for the win.

LSE eighth grade coach Ryan Lyons said the Osage boys were the most athletic team they have faced so far this season. “We came out strong by taking a 7-2 lead and handling their intensity and pressure very well,” Lyons said. “But, in the second quarter, we struggled to score entirely, only putting up two points to their 10; my boys went into the locker room at halftime frustrated. I told them three adjustments they needed to make in the second half; one, we had to match their aggressiveness, two, we had to get mentally tougher and learn how to play from behind, and three, we just needed to focus on the next possession and not the whole deficit. My boys listened and came out strong, tying it up at the end of the third quarter and a two point lead early in the fourth. But, we ran out of mental and physical gas and let the game slip away. Another thing I needed to teach my boys is how to play in a close game with little time remaining. We hadn’t been in this situation all season and we will be ready for the remaining close games; there should be several. However, as always, I am very proud of my boys’ effort and coachability.”

Braylon Ellison finished the game with a double-double for LSE, who dropped to 3-2, with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Ellison also had one assist and one block shot. Clayton Schuster finished with four points, two rebounds and one block shot, while Brooks Poulsen added four points and one assist, Jailyn Patel three points and two assists, Logan Conz three points, one steal and one block shot, and Darren Leonard with two points and four rebounds.