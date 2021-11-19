Soccer, Wrestling, Basketball Briefs

Boonville Daily News

Class 2 District 5 All-District Soccer Team

First Team

Ethan Edwards, Excelsior Springs, Sr.

Kolin Kincaid, Excelsior Springs, Fr.

Mason Wartner, Excelsior Springs, So.

Jacob Zapata, Excelsior Springs, Fr.

Braxton Moffett, Excelsior Springs, Jr.

Kevin Castillo, Marshall, Sr.

Jason Diaz, Marshall, Jr.

Armando Farfan, Marshall, Sr.

Erick Salmeron, Marshall, Jr.

Brock Oldham, Odessa, Sr.

Stryder Sumy, Odessa, Jr.

Charles Beaty, Oak Grove, So.

Cole Rinehart, Oak Grove, So.

Ian Vascara Mendez, Sacred Heart, Sr.

Isaiah Lopez, Moberly, Sr.

Austin Coleman, Boonville, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Brendan Blackburn, Excelsior Springs, Jr.

Colby Mueller, Excelsior Springs, Jr.

Danis Alvarez, Marshall, Fr.

Jeison Reyes, Marshall, Fr.

Dalton Cates, Odessa, Fr.

Johny Smith, Odessa, Sr.

Kaiden Riley, Oak Grove, Sr.

Matt Gorsline, Oak Grove, Jr.

George Bain Sacred Heart, So.

Jackson Manning, Sacred Heart, So.

Connor Tenney, Moberly, Sr.

Gage Allison, Boonville, Sr.

Blaine Stark, Boonville, Sr.

LSE wrestlers compete in quad

The LSE Pirates wrestling team hosted its second meet of the 2021 season Thursday night at the Windsor gymnasium at Boonville High School.

While competing against Centralia, Marshall and Versailles, LSE wrestling coach Christian Stock said some of their records may not have improved but all the wrestlers improved. “I was really pleased with our performance,” Stock said. “The team goals this season are to improve every time we hit the mat. That could be in the form of a win or just making through a full three period match. I saw a ton of improvement throughout our lineup. Sometimes the wrestlers don’t see it or want to see it but there were definitely improvements.”

Gabe Gander, Seth Thomas, Ian Lammers, Alivia Bottoms, Emerson Comegys, Braxton Atkinson and Carlie Kusgen all finished 1-1 on the night for LSE, while Jason Fizer, Karina Armstrong, Logan Turk and Raven Taylor finished 0-2.

The LSE wrestlers will compete next on Tuesday, Nov. 30th at Osage.

Glasgow Invitational Tournament

BOYS

Seeds

1. Cairo

2. Westran

3. Slater

4. Fayette

5. New Franklin

6. Glasgow

7. La Plata

8. Glasgow JV

First round pairings

Monday, Nov. 29

Cairo vs. Glasgow JV, 6 p.m.

Fayette vs. New Franklin, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Westran vs. La Plata, 6 p.m.

Slater vs. Glasgow, 9 p.m.

GIRLS

Seeds

1. Cairo

2. La Plata

3. Glasgow

4. New Franklin

5. Marceline

6. Fayette

7. Slater

8. Westran

First round pairings

Monday, Nov. 29

Cairo vs. Westran, 4:30 p.m.

New Franklin vs. Marceline, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

La Plata vs. Slater, 4:30 p.m.

Glasgow vs. Fayette, 7:30 p.m.