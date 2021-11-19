LSE boys double up Ss. Peter & Paul in battle of Boonville

The LSE boys seventh and eighth grade basketball teams picked up a pair of wins over archrival Ss. Peter & Paul Thursday night in Boonville, winning by the scores of 29-23 and 37-14, respectively.

In the seventh grade game, the Pirates battled Ss. Peter & Paul to a 5-5 tie after one and then outscored the Warriors 14-5 in the second period to lead 19-10 at the half. LSE also held a 8-6 scoring edge in the third period to extend to lead to 27-16. Meanwhile, in the final period, Ss. Peter & Paul rallied back with a 7-2 advantage to cut the lead back to six.

LSE coach Rob VanderLinden said the four game of the year produced their fourth win. “This was the third game this week, all away from our home gym, and the kids played like they were tired,” VanderLinden said. “We had way too many turnovers and missed layups. Ss. Peter & Paul beat us in rebounds and loose balls. The Pirates still played well enough to pull out the win. One positive to the game was everyone got playing time and I was able to evaluate everyone again in game situations.”

Tatum Hough had the team high in scoring for LSE, 4-0, with 12 points along with eight rebounds and three assists. Gabe Romero-Shelton finished the game with eight points, three assists and two rebounds, while Blaine Begemann added four points, five rebounds and two assists, Braylon Banuet three points, two rebounds and two assists, Kaden Thacker two points, eight rebounds and two assists, Gavin Ridgeway seven rebounds and two assists, Elijah Ueligger three assists and one rebound, Maddex Jackson two rebounds and one assist, Drew Jones two assists and one rebound and Donavin Atkins with one rebound and one assist.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald said the boys had a good chance to be victorious but they had some mental lapses in the middle of the game. “LSE went on a 16-0 run to make it 27-10,” Oswald said. “We ended up clawing back with our own 13-2 run and making it much closer at the end. I give my kids credit, they never quit and never stopped fighting. I was pleased with them tonight even though we fell on the losing side. We’ve got to brush this loss off and move on to the next game.”

Dylan McGuire was the leading scorer in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul, 1-4, with nine points. Sammy Hage chipped in six, Caden Schuster and Khaden Litton three each and Jackson Shelton with two.

In the eighth grade game, Ss. Peter & Paul led LSE 3-2 after first period’s end but was outscored 15-4 in the second quarter as the Pirates went up at the half 17-7. LSE never trailed after that and outscored the Warriors 20-7 in the second half for the win.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said the boys started out very sluggish and uncertain on the offensive end, but eventually got things rolling to end up winning by double digits. “I’m not sure why we were so indecisive in the first quarter, but I was glad to see us figure things out for the last three quarters,” Lyons said. “Braylon Ellison took over the game in the second quarter, finally getting touches at the high post, and this really helped get us going. Our guards continue to struggle with knocking down three-point shots, but I know this will come in time. We will be spending more and more time working on our perimeter shots and free throws. I continue to see improvement in all may players; this is my continual goal more than winning games.”

Braylon Ellison paced all scorers in the game for LSE, 3-1, with 14 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Jailyn Patel finished the game with 12 points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist, while Logan Conz added four points, Brooks Poulsen three points, two assists and one steal, and Brody Porter and Aden Meyers each with two points and one rebound.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald said the boys had some bright spots in this game, but LSE was too big and physical for the Warriors to overcome. “We’ve got to be much tougher when it comes to rebounding,” Oswald said. “LSE out-rebounded us 40-11. I thought our effort was pretty good throughout but LSE’s length and athleticism really played a role in this sizeable defeat. We will keep battling until we get over these hurdles.”

Brayden Viertel had seven points to lead all scorers for Ss. Peter & Paul, who dropped to 0-4. Wade Frederick, Sammy Hage and Grayson Esser finished the game with two points each, while Lucas Schuster added one.