Ss. Peter & Paul boys drop two against Mexico

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh and eighth grade basketball teams fell on the road Wednesday night against the Mexico Bulldogs, losing by the scores of 28-11 and 50-22, respectively.

In the seventh grade game, Mexico led Ss. Peter & Paul 13-4 at the half and then outscored the Warriors 15-7 in the final two periods for the win.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald said this was not their best effort unfortunately. “We got lackadaisical defensively and ended up costing us quite a few points,” Oswald said. “Mexico was very good on the defensive side of the ball so it made it very difficult for us to run our offense. We will continue to preach attitude and effort in order to get more positive results.”

Christian Bass had the high game for Mexico with 13 points.

For Ss. Peter & Paul’s seventh grade, who dropped to 1-3, Sammy Hage had six points, Brayden Viertel three and Lucas Schuster with two.

In the eighth grade game, Mexico led Ss. Peter & Paul 30-11 at the half and 41-21 after three before outscoring the Warriors 9-1 in the final period.

Oswald said the first quarter really set the Warriors back, but they competed much better in the second half. “Until we show more toughness and more urgency, lopsided scores like this will happen,” Oswald said. “We worked on some new offense and new defense mid game and the players responded fairly well without really practicing these. We will continue to work on our skills, but I’ll continue to enforce playing with more effort.”

Kinser Groves paced all scorers in the game for Mexico with 11 points.

For Ss. Peter & Paul, who dropped to 0-3, Lucas Schuster had eight, Brayden Viertel six, Jackson Shelton three and Sammy Hage and Wade Frederick each with two.