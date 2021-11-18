Lady Warriors win two against Mexico

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh and eighth grade basketball team picked up two wins Wednesday night at home by beating the Mexico Lady Bulldogs 30-9 and 42-4, respectively.

The Lady Warriors seventh grade team, 2-1 on the season, outscored Mexico in all four quarters and led 8-0 after one, 20-4 at the half and 26-6 after three. Ss. Peter & Paul also held a 4-3 advantage in the fourth period.

Ss. Peter & Paul seventh grade coach Carol Griffin said the girls played a very good game. “I’m very proud of how the girls are starting to come together as a unit,” Griffin said. “They are playing more aggressively on defense, although we continue to work hard each game and at practice to improve our ball handling skills and game awareness. Elizabeth had a great game for us. Isabel is playing the top on defense more aggressively and creating turnovers. Charlotte crashed the boards tonight with 11 rebounds. We will want more help from others to be effective each night. Great balance of scoring for our team.”

Elizabeth Eichelberger led the Lady Warriors with 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. Isabel Alvizo finished the game with nine points, 10 steals, two rebounds and two assists, while Charlotte Rohrbach added seven points, 11 rebounds and one steal, Katelyn Drummond four points, six rebounds, three steals and one assist, Aubrey Frederick three steals and one rebound, Ellise Gramlich two rebounds, and Avery Rapp with one rebound.

For Mexico, Keerstan Ewing had seven points and Isabelle Friedrich with two.

In the eighth grade game, SS. Peter & Paul led Mexico from start to finish to win by 38 points.

The Lady Warriors outscored Mexico in all four quarters and took a 17-4 lead into the half and then outscored the Bulldogs 25-0 in the second half.

SS. Peter & Paul eighth grade coach Blake Oswald said the girls played a complete game. “Everyone was involved in the game and made the most of their time on the court,” Oswald said. “Defensively we played solid. We understood our assignments and were able to create a lot of turnovers, which led to a lot of scoring opportunities. Offensively, we moved around well away from the ball as with the ball. We were able to find the open spots and capitalize on them. Bella Imhoff had a tremendous game by beating turnovers and finding others on fast breaks. I am proud of everyone and their effort tonight. I can see us finally turning the corner and becoming a more complete team with everyone understanding their roles on the court more.”

Bella Imhoff finished the game with a double-double for Ss. Peter & Paul with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Imhoff also had four rebounds and one assist. Mabry Caton chipped in eight points, six rebounds and one steal, while Addison Johnson added seven points, six steals and five rebounds, Delaney Rowlett four points, seven rebounds and one steal, Ellise Kirchner four points, two steals and one rebound, Kylie Imhoff three points, nine rebounds and one steal, Lauren Thompson two points, one steal and one assist, Hillary James three rebounds and one block, and Alyssa Brownfield with two rebounds.

For Mexico, Kayleigh Samuelson had four points.