Ss. Peter & Paul 7th boys prevail over Heritage Academy

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh grade basketball team picked up its first win of the season by beating Heritage Academy 33-12 Monday night in Boonville.

The Warriors, 1-2 on the season, opened the game with a 6-2 advantage in the first period and then outscored Heritage Academy 14-2 in the second quarter to go up 20-4 at the half. Ss. Peter & Paul also outscored Heritage Academy 13-8 in the second half.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald the boys played very well as a team. “It was great to see the boys execute on the offensive side of the ball and they played very aggressive on the defensive end as well,” Oswald said. “Each member of the team made an assertive effort to make sure we got everybody a chance to score tonight,” Oswald said. “It was great seeing all seven kids put the ball in the basket. I was very proud of how we moved the ball around until we found an open player. We will look to build off the positives from this game and continue to work on any miscues that happened. It was a great Warrior victory tonight.”

Jackson Shelton and Sammy Hage each had 10 points in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul. Dylan McGuire chipped in five while Caden Schuster, Mason Jones, Khaden Litton and Levi Studley added two points each.

Heritage Academy was led by Rylan Huggins with eight points.