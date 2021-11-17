Poulsen, Ritchie lead LSE 7th girls past California, eighth grade loses 36-25

The LSE girls seventh grade basketball team won a hard-fought game Tuesday night at home by beating the California Pintos 25-16.

The Lady Pirates, 2-1 on the season, led California throughout while taking a 8-2 lead after one and a 8-4 advantage into the half. Meanwhile, in the second half, LSE outscored California 14-4 in the third period to extend the lead to 22-10. However, in the final period, the Pintos rallied back with a 8-3 scoring edge to cut the lead back to nine.

LSE seventh grade coach Amanda Rhorer said the girls are getting better each game. “We played with intensity last night on both sides of the court,” Rhorer said. “We will continue to work on the small things to keep improving. This game is a work in progress and I am very pleased with how these young ladies are performing. Each night they play with heart and a lot of effort.”

Grace Poulsen and Aubrey Ritchie tied for the team-high for LSE with eight points each. Ritchie also had four rebounds in the game, while Poulsen added one rebound and one steal.

Olivia Davis chipped in seven points while grabbing five rebounds, while Karleigh Holley added two points and four rebounds and Kameryn Sosa with three steals and one rebound.

For California, Hadley Milligan tossed in nine points while Katherine Rohrbach added seven points.

In the eighth grade game, the LSE Lady Pirates suffered their first loss of the season by losing to the California Pintos 36-25.

LSE, 2-1 on the season, trailed California from the first quarter on as the Pintos led 8-0 after one, 20-9 at the half and 25-18 at the end of the third period. Although LSE outscored California 9-5 in the third, it wasn’t enough as the Pintos stormed back with a 11-7 advantage in the final period for the win.

LSE eighth grade coach Tara Brackman said this one is tough to take. “Our girls played hard but our shots just weren’t falling,” Brackman said. “We took really good open shots. If just wasn’t our night. I am very pleased at the girls’ perseverance. They hustled and worked together until the buzzer.”

Peyton Dunham paced all scorers in the game for California with 10 points while Addison Carr chipped in eight.

For LSE, Karagyn Cooper finished the game with nine points and three steals. Effie Morris chipped in six points, four steals and one assist, while Maggie Schuster added four points and two rebounds, Lorelai Hunziker two points, six rebounds and four steals, Kamrynn Hundley two points and one steal, Mylie Edwards also with two points, Beth Giroux one rebound and one steal, Rowan Stock one assist, and Andi Hein with one rebound.