New Franklin MS boys finish season unbeaten in 17 games

The New Franklin boys middle school basketball team closed out a perfect season Monday night at home by beating the Glasgow Yellowjackets 24-19.

The Bulldogs, who finished the season at 17-0, trailed Glasgow 11-9 at the half but rallied back with a 10-8 advantage in the final two periods to end the game in regulation tied at 19-all. Meanwhile, in overtime, the Bulldogs outscored Glasgow 5-0 for the win.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the boys battled out a great win against Glasgow. “This was a back and forth game the entire way,” Schlotzhauer said. “Both teams are really strong defensively and had trouble putting the ball in the basket consistently. The boys really showed a lot of heart this year to go undefeated. We had multiple three and four game weeks that they battled through and just kept on winning. I could not be more proud of what these boys accomplished this year. They are the textbook definition of a “team”.”

Cade Schlotzhauer led the scoring attack for New Franklin with 13 points. Landon Shaw chipped in six while Nolan McGowan added five.

For Glasgow, Jackson Strodtman had nine and Zach Sayler with six.

As for the New Franklin girls middle school basketball team, they also closed out the season on a winning note by upending Glasgow 47-16.

The Lady Bulldogs, who finished the season at 15-2, opened the first half with a 32-10 lead and then outscored the Yellowjackets 15-6 in the second half.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said awesome season and the girls finished it in style with a home game win and everybody scoring in the books. “This group worked hard and deserved all the glory this season,” Vetter said. “They are destined for big things in the future with continued hard work and dedication. I’m proud of them and it was a pleasure to coach them this season.”

Lily Chitwood paced all scorers in the game for New Franklin with 21 points, 18 of which came in the first half. Skylar Greenwood tossed in eight points while Chloe Chitwood, Lydia Burnett and Canna Jennings added four points each and Callie Chitwood, Natalie Caszatt and Kayla Evans with two points apiece.

For Glasgow, Karsyn Massie had 14 points.