LSE Pirates double up Fulton on the road

The LSE boys seventh and eighth grade basketball teams remained perfect on the season by beating the Fulton Hornets Monday night on the road by the scores of 36-31 and 31-27, respectively.

In the seventh grade game, the Pirates led Fulton 14-9 at the half and 26-19 after three quarters of play before a small run by the Hornets in the final period, as they outscored LSE 12-10.

LSE seventh grade coach Rob VanderLinden said the second game of the year was a more challenging game than the first. “Fulton came out and played us much better than our first game,” VanderLinden said. “It was a battle the entire game and we held off Fulton in the end. It was our first road game of many this year. It was good to see them handle the challenges of playing on the road. One of the keys to the win was our kids stepping up the defensive pressure which led to some easy baskets.”

Chase Chamberlain had the game high for LSE with 18 points along with three rebounds and one assist. Tatum Hough chipped in nine points, eight rebounds and two assists, while Gabe Romero-Shelton added three points, two rebounds and two assists, Kaden Thacker two points, 13 rebounds and one assist, Gavin Ridgeway two points, seven rebounds and one assist, Braylon Banuet two points, two rebounds and one assist, Zaiden Walker five assists and three rebounds, and Maddex Jackson with one rebound and one assist.

As for the LSE boys eighth grade basketball team, they also led or were tied at the end of each quarter against Fulton.

The Pirates outscored Fulton 13-3 in the first period but was outscored 11-4 in the second to go in at the half on top 17-14. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, Fulton outscored LSE again 9-6 to tie the game at 23-all. Then, in the final period, LSE held a 8-4 advantage to win the game by four.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said the Pirates were able to get up on Fulton early in the first quarter and it looked like they were going to roll over them, but to their credit, they made some adjustments and got themselves back in the game by making it a two point game at halftime. “We needed to make our own adjustments, especially defensively. We allowed one of their guards to score almost all of their points, however, we improved our help defense, especially off of screens, and held their leading scorer to just points in the second half. I am very proud of the effort my boys are giving this seconds and know that we will get better every game.”

Braylon Ellison had the team high for LSE with nine points along with nine rebounds, two steals and one assist. Brooks Poulsen finished the game with eight points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals, while Logan Conz added eight points and three rebounds, Jailyn Patel six points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists, Clayton Schuster four points, seven rebounds, one steal and one assist, and Austin Ellifritt with two points and one rebound.