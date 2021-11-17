LSE Lady Pirates prevail against Fulton

The LSE girls eighth grade basketball teams picked up its second win of the young season by beating the Fulton Hornets Monday night in Boonville 48-28.

The Lady Pirates, 2-0 on the season, outscored Fulton in all four quarters and led 12-11 after one, 29-19 at the half and 40-23 after three quarters of play. LSE also held a 8-5 advantage in the final period.

Lorelai Hunziker led three players in double figures for LSE with 19 points. Effie Morris finished the game with 12, Karagyn Cooper 10, Maggie Schuster five and Mylie Edwards with two.

As for the LSE girls seventh grade basketball team, they also won by double digits 33-12.

The Lady Pirates, 1-1 on the season, also led Fulton from start to finish and took a 21-1 lead into the half. In the second half, LSE outscored Fulton 12-11 to win the game by 21.

LSE coach Amanda Rhorer said she was pleased with how aggressive they were on defense. “We scored a lot of our points off of fast breaks off of a steal,” Rhorer said. “We still need to fine tune some of our fundamentals, such as boxing out on defense and converting more points off of offensive rebounds. Overall, I was pleased with our performance tonight.”

Grace Poulsen led the scoring attack in the game for LSE’s seventh grade with 13 points along with four steals. Olivia Davis finished the game with six points, two rebounds and two steals, while Aubrey Ritchie added four points and four steals, Marley Schuster four points, one rebound and one steal, Karleigh Holley also with four points, and Braylyn Craig-Payne with two points and two steals.

For Fulton, Jalissa Jones tossed in five points.