LSE 7th boys edge California 38-35, eighth grade falls to Pintos 37-23

The LSE boys seventh grade basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season by beating the California Pintos on the road Tuesday night 38-35.

The Pirates outscored California in two of the four quarters and matched the Pintos with 15 points in the second period. However, after taking a 6-5 lead after one and a 21-20 advantage at the half, LSE was outscored 9-5 in the third quarter to trail California by three at 29-26. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Pirates outscored the Pintos 12-6 to win the game by three.

LSE seventh grade coach Rob VanderLinden said the third game of the year proved to be the best middle school game he has watched or coached in years. “Two good teams battled against each other,” VanderLinden said. “The lead changed hands multiple times throughout the game and I think the biggest lead by either team was four points. The seventh grade Pirates really played a good fourth quarter offensively and defensively to pull ahead at the end. We were behind by four with a minute to go in the game. We hit a couple key baskets, made a couple steals, and rebounded any missed shots. It was a good confidence builder for us.”

Tatum Hough had the high game for LSE with 18 points along with six rebounds and one assist. Kaden Thacker chipped in nine points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Zaiden Walker added seven points, seven assists and two rebounds, Gavin Ridgeway two points, five rebounds and three assists, Gabe Romero-Shelton two points, three rebounds and one assist, Braylon Banuet and Blaine Begemann each with three rebounds and one assist, and Maddex Jackson with one rebound and one assist.

As for the LSE boys eighth grade basketball team, they fell on the road against California 37-23.

The Pirates, 2-1 on the season, trailed California 11-4 after first period’s end before rallying back with a 10-8 advantage in the second quarter to cut the lead to five at 19-14. LSE never got any closer in the ball game as California outscored the Pirates 18-9 in the second half for the win.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said although the boys played hard, they came up short against a well-coached and athletic team in California. “We continue to struggle from the field, missing shots that we should make inside the key and at the free throw line,” Lyons said. “Before the game we discussed the important statistical battles that must be won to be successful: field goal percentage, free-throw percentage, rebounding, turnovers, and fouls.

“We shot 25 percent from the field, 0 percent from the line, got out-rebounded, turned the ball over more than they did, and fouled about twice as often as they did, so a double digit loss, although painful, was not a surprise. At practice, we will focus more on shooting, boxing out, and pressure situations and I know my boys will respond positively.”

Darren Leonard had nine points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist to lead LSE. Braylon Ellison finished the game with six points and seven rebounds, while Jailyn Patel had six points and four rebounds and Brooks Poulsen with two points and two steals.