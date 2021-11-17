Boonville girls, Blair Oaks boys draw No. 1 seeds in TCC Tournament

The seeds are set for the final Tri-County Conference Basketball Tournament, which will be held in Boonville at the Windsor gymnasium on November 29 through December 4.

Twenty-four games will take place in a span of six days at Boonville High School.

Girl’s games will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while boy’s games will take place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball, the Class 4 defending state champions in 2020-21, drew the No. 1 seed on the girl’s side of the bracket, while Blair Oaks picked up the top seed for the boys.

Tournament action will begin on Monday, Nov. 29, with the Boonville girls playing No. 8 Versailles at 4 p.m., followed by No. 4 California versus No. 5 Hallsville at 5:30, No. 2 Southern Boone versus No. 7 Osage at 7 and No. 3 Blair Oaks versus No. 6 Eldon at 8:30.

The consolation semifinals and semifinals will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, starting at 4 p.m. The trophy games will take place on Friday, Dec. 3 with the seventh place game at 4, consolation finals at 5:30, third place game at 7, and championship game at 8:30.

On the boys side of the bracket, which will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 30, No. 1 Blair Oaks will play No. 8 Eldon at 4 p.m., followed by No. 4 Hallsville versus No. 5 Osage at 5:30, No. 2 Boonville versus No. 7 Versailles at 7, and No. 3 Southern Boone versus No. 6 California at 8:30.

The consolation semifinals and semifinals games will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, starting at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Dec. 4, the seventh place game will kick things off at 10 a.m., followed by the consolation finals at 11:30, third place game at 1 p.m. and championship game at 2:30 p.m.

Seedings and first-round pairings

Girls

Monday, Nov. 29

No. 1 Boonville vs. No. 8 Versailles, 4 p.m.

No. 4 California vs. No. 5 Hallsville, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Southern Boone vs. No. 7 Osage, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Blair Oaks vs. No. 6 Eldon, 8:30 p.m.

Seedings and first-round pairings

Boys

Tuesday, Dec. 30

No. 1 Blair Oaks vs. No. 8 Eldon, 4 p.m.

No. 4 Hallsville vs. No. 5 Osage, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Boonville vs. No. 7 Versailles, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Southern Boone vs. No. 6 California, 8:30 p.m.