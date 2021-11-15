Thomas leads LSE Pirate wrestlers in season opener

The LSE Pirates wrestling team had a great start to the season Thursday night at home while hosting Mexico, Marshall and North Callaway in a quadrangular at the Windsor gymnasium at Boonville High School.

LSE Pirates wrestling coach Christian Stock said with three of the nine wrestlers having never wrestled before the focus is not on winning and losing but on improvement from match to match and start to finish. “All but three of them wrestled for me last year and have shown great growth from where they left off last season,” Stock said. “Nonetheless, I thought it was a great start to our season.”

Seth Thomas was the only undefeated wrestler on the night for LSE at 2-0. Ian Lammers, Karina Armstrong, Logan Turk and Raven Taylor each finished 1-1, while Gabe Gander, Emerson Comegys, Braxton Atkinson and Michael Johnson all closed out the night at 0-2.

The LSE Pirates wrestling team will host another quad on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the high school gymnasium, starting at 5 p.m.