Brownfield’s dream of playing Division I basketball becomes a reality at WIU

From the time she was little, Boonville senior Addi Brownfield knew she wanted to play basketball at the Division I level.

Brownfield didn’t care where or who with, the thought of playing college basketball started from the time she was bouncing the ball at the YMCA in Boonville.

Those dreams and hard work during the season and countless games in the off-season were finally realized Wednesday after Brownfield became the first player in Lady Pirate history to sign a Division I scholarship at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois.

Brownfield said she chose Western because she just really had a strong connection with the coaches there. “I know it's kind of like a basic thing to say, but like, it's true,” Brownfield. “They've been recruiting me since my freshman year and just deep down in my heart, like it felt right. Like it felt like that was the place I needed to go.”

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker, who has been Brownfield’s coach the last three years, said first of all a huge congratulations to Addi on her signing day, which she has been anticipating for some time now. “We are so excited to have her back for one more year in the blue and white, but look forward to watching and cheering her on in the purple and gold of Western Illinois University next year,” Hunziker said. “With her skills and shooting ability she is a great fit at WIU and will enjoy playing for Coach JD Gravina. Words can't describe what Addi has meant to the Lady Pirate Program throughout her high school career so far. She has earned many post-season honors as well as helping Boonville athletics win only its third state championship in school history. She is also only a few hundred points away from becoming the Lady Pirates all-time leading scorer. I can't say enough about her leadership qualities and the ability she has at making others around her better. Addi not only excels on the court but also in the classroom where she is a 4.0 honor student.”

Western Illinois women’s basketball coach JD Gravina said the Leathernecks program is incredibly excited to have Addi joining the program. "She’s literally a perfect fit for our style," Gravina said. "We love how well rounded she is and feel like she is just a winner. Addi was one of those “small world” recruits, where it just seemed like things worked out perfectly for us. We had a ton of connections, and just seem to have a lot of the things she was looking for in a school. There is no doubt we got better as a program when she signed."

Although Brownfield still has her senior season to play for the Lady Pirates, she said nothing will ever beat playing and winning the state championship last year. She said that was definitely a dream of hers and all the girls on the team for their entire lives, basically, and from struggling the previous two years, and then finally making it to that state championship and winning. “That was just an unbelievable experience,” Brownfield. “I don’t think that feeling could ever be beaten.”

And then of course there is the 1,000 points that Brownfield reached last year as a junior. She said that is an individual highlight in her career. “Obviously basketball isn’t always about scoring, but it always feels nice, like to be reward for your hard working and hitting that 1,000 points,” Brownfield. “Really just kind of made me proud of everything I’ve done to get to that point.”

Brownfield’s accolades also speak volumes of her play on the court. A three-time all-conference and all-district performer, Brownfield has also been selected as MVP two years running in both the Tri-County Conference and North Central District. In addition, the senior standout has also been named to the KMZU and KRES All-Star Teams for three consecutive years not to mention she has been selected to the Missouri Coaches All-State Team the last two years.

Brownfield also holds the record for best free throw percentage, which she set last year, while hitting 123 of 164 shots from the free throw line for 75 percent.

As for the 2020-21 season, Brownfield led the team in points scored with 560, average at 19.3 ppg, assists at 3.4 and free-throw percentage at 75 percent. She also finished second in steals per game only to Kennedy Renfrow at 3.6 spg and was second in rebounding at 4.9 rpg and field goal percentage at 45 percent.

Brownfield said looking back to her best game thus far in her career, the game last season against Helias would probably rank up there only because they had beaten Boonville the previous year for the district championship. “I was definitely out for revenge in that game,” Brownfield said. “I know a couple girls on the team that I'm close with, so of course, I had to go really hard against them. Everything was just clicking that night. I ended up having 30 or 31 points, so that was definitely a big game for me. The other game was probably in the quarterfinals last year against Westminster Christian Academy. I loved the feeling of being the underdog. You could tell as soon as they stepped in the gym, they’re like, oh, this is going to be an easy game, so I wanted to prove our worth to them. I don’t think they were expecting what we did, and I just wanted to get to the Final Four, so I had a lot of motivation. I also think had something like 26 in that game.”

Of course, Brownfield credits her dad for being her biggest influence. She said he just always had her back the entire way. “He helped me find my love for the sport,” Brownfield said. “He always pushed me but he also knew my limits to like never make me hate it or maybe get worn out from the sport. He just was always my perfect sidekick the entire way and I would definitely not be here without him. I had amazing travel ball coaches. I can't name one coach that has not helped me get to where I am. They've all been amazing, and I am very thankful for that. Because not a lot of girls can say that, that they've had all amazing coaches, but I can definitely say that. I joined the Phenom in seventh grade but I started at Lady Thunder, which was just some girls in Missouri when I was in third grade. Then I went to a new team called the Lady Spirit and later joined the Phenom, who I have been playing for the past five years.”

Although Brownfield also played softball at an early age in the summer rec league and volleyball for three years at Boonville High School, she said playing basketball has one of the best atmospheres.

“I like everything about it,” Brownfield said. “I am a super competitive person and I don’t like to just sit around and watch some of the sports. In basketball, you are constantly thinking of your next play and moving up and down the court so I really enjoyed that. It’s funny because I knew in fifth grade that I wanted to play college basketball, and I remember telling my mom that in the kitchen one day. I don’t think she expected me to say that because she told me that she was always so supportive of me but wanted me to make sure that I wouldn’t be hurt. She told me to be a little more realistic for my future just in case it didn’t work out.”

Playing at the Division I level isn’t going to be easy, though. Brownfield said she definitely needs to improve on her overall athleticism, because once you get to that next level, it's a huge jump. “I just need to make sure my body is prepared for that,” Brownfield said.

Brownfield has also set her short and long term goals at WIU. She said for her first year she wants to be a key player and maybe get in the starting line. That’s her goal. But just getting a lot of playing time her freshman year would be fine. And then her sophomore year after getting “super” comfortable with the program, she said she hopes to step up as a leader.

As for her long term goals, Brownfield said she wants to win the Summit League Conference and make it to the NCAA Tournament and see how far they can go from there.

With the start of the 2021-22 season just days away, Brownfield said this team is going to prove a lot of people wrong this year. “I don’t think people expect us to accomplish a lot this year, so winning the conference and districts would be nice and just see where it takes off from there. “I’m going to miss it when it’s all over, though,” Brownfield said. “I mean the students around here, as you can see from everyone, is just so amazing, which Western has great sports fans, too, but here in Boonville we’re all just so connected. We also have a personal relationship and I’m really going to miss that aspect of it.

“I’m actually kind of dreading that day of playing my final game because I’m obviously super excited for the next chapter in my life, but there’s just something special here with this basketball program and coach Hunziker is amazing. It’s going to be hard to be without him next season, so I’m really dreading that day, but you can’t avoid it forever.”

While WIU won Brownfield’s talents for the next four years, she said Truman State University in Kirksville and Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois were in the top three.

Nonetheless, playing and winning the state title last year in Class 4 is definitely going to be a memory Brownfield never forgets. She said she still talks about it to this day. “That was probably the most fun I have ever had in my life,” Brownfield said, of winning a state championship. “I’m definitely going to miss that part of it, but I’m just so thankful that I got to experience something like that, because not too many people can say they did that.”

Not too many people say that they eat a snickers before a game for extra energy, either. The only real question now is whether Coach Hunziker has enough candy bars for the senior standout to last a full season.