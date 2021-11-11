Ss. Peter & Paul 7th boys and girls drop 2 against St. Andrews

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls seventh grade basketball teams had a tough night on the road against St. Andrews of Tipton, losing by the scores of 45-9 and 43-22, respectively.

The Lady Warriors, 1-1 on the season, led St. Andrews 10-6 after first period’s end but was outscored 8-2 in the second quarter to trail 14-12 at the half. Ss. Peter & Paul never got any closer in the ball game as St. Andrews outscored the Lady Warriors 29-10 in the final two periods for the win.

Ss. Peter & Paul seventh grade coach Carol Griffin said the girls were able to stay with St. Andrews for a half. “Charlotte got into foul trouble early and that disrupted our girls,” Griffin said. “We will need to do a better job rebounding and boxing out from here on. We had plenty of opportunities to score but the ball just didn’t go through the hoop. Defensively, we have to do a better job of moving our feet.”

Isabel Alvizo had the team high for Ss. Peter & Paul with 10 points along with three rebounds, one steal and one assist. Katie Drummond finished the game with four points, four rebounds and three steals, while Aubrey Frederick added four points and four rebounds, Charlotte Rohrbach two points, one rebound and one steal, and Elizabeth Eichelberger with one rebound and one steal.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh grade basketball team, they trailed St. Andrews 13-0 after one, 28-0 at the half and 37-5 after three quarters of play. St. Andrews also outscored the Warriors 9-4 in the fourth quarter.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald said the boys were really overmatched versus a very good St. Andrew’s team. “Even though the score was completely lopsided, I was pleased with the effort for the majority of the game,” Oswald said. “It was encouraging to see that each kid continued to fight even though the game was well out of reach. If we continue to give effort and play together as a team, I think we will start seeing better results.”

Mason Jones and Khaden Litton tied for the team high for Ss. Peter & Paul with three points each. Sammy Hage tossed in two points while Jackson Shelton added one point.