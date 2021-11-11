New Franklin boys and girls lead Harrisburg from start to finish

The New Franklin boys and girls middle school basketball teams were back at it again on Wednesday against the Harrisburg Bulldogs in what has become a rivalry over the years.

As it turned out, the New Franklin boys and girls were both winners as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Harrisburg 36-20 while the New Franklin boys prevailed over the Bulldogs 42-17.

The Lady Bulldogs, 13-2 on the season, outscored Harrisburg in all but one quarter and led 13-2 after one, 23-8 at the half and 32-13 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Harrisburg held a 7-4 advantage.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a great team win again on the road. “We will enjoy this day off tomorrow before bouncing back on Friday,” Vetter said. “I’m very proud of the girls.”

Lily Chitwood had 25 points in the game to lead all scorers for New Franklin, 19 of which came in the first half. Lydia Burnett chipped in five points while Skylar Greenwood, Kayla Evans and Canna Jennings added two points each.

For Harrisburg, Mady Mitchell had four, Kiley Rosson and Lainey Timbrook three points each and Brette Ackman, Jaidyn Stephenson, Beth Creamer and Mckenzie Herssell with two points apiece.

As for the New Franklin boys, they also outscored Harrisburg in all but one quarter and led 15-6 after one, 25-10 at the half and 37-10 after three quarters of play. Harrisburg held a 7-5 scoring edge in the final period.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the boys got off to an early lead but left a lot of points on the floor in the first half. “We really moved the ball well and got it to good spots on the floor to score from,” Schlotzhauer said. “Our defense was solid all night, but Harrisburg likes to play fast. They took advantage of some of our miscues in transition.”

Cade Schlotzhauer led three players in double figures for New Franklin with 14 points. Nolan McGowan chipped in 12, Landon Shaw 11 and Josh Marshall with three.

For Harrisburg, Jayden Pruitt had eight points.