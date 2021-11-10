New Franklin wins 2 games against Pilot Grove

With just a few games left in the season, the New Franklin boys middle school basketball team once again took on Pilot Grove’s best Tuesday night on the road and came away with a 26-17 victory.

The Bulldogs, a perfect 14-0 on the season, outscored Pilot Grove in all but one quarter and led 7-3 after one, 11-5 at the half and 19-7 after three quarters of play. Pilot Grove held a 10-7 advantage in the final period.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said Pilot Grove played a hard fought game. “We really had to work for everything to earn this win,” Schlotzhauer said. “They played a tight zone up the middle that was pretty hard to get quality shots against. We need to shot the ball better from the outside in order to get better shots against solid zones like that.”

Cade Schlotzhauer had no problem putting the ball in the basket while finishing with 16 points for the Bulldogs. Landon Shaw chipped in five while Haven Singleton and Lane Hackman added two points each and Josh Marshall with one.

Pilot Grove was led by Garrett Oswald with five points.

The New Franklin girls middle school basketball team also led Pilot Grove from start to finish for a 26-16 victory.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was an ugly game but it was a hard fought win on the road. “This group continues to battle and do their best game in and game out,” Vetter said. “We bounce back one again with a game against Harrisburg on Wednesday and then we have two more games left for the season.”

Lily Chitwood was the leading scorer for New Franklin, 12-2 on the season, with 14 points-eight of which came from the free throw line. Canna Jennings chipped in six points while Skylar Greenwood, Kayla Evans and Lydia Burnett added two points each.

For Pilot Grove, Milly Waller had nine, Katie Fenical four, Sarah Gibbon two and Nadeen Zeller with one.