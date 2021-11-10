New Franklin boys and girls prevail against Higbee

The New Franklin girls middle school basketball team scored a season-high 48 points Monday night on the road against the Higbee Tigers for a 48-42 victory.

The Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 11-2 after the win, outscored Higbee in all three quarters of play and matched the Tigers in another while leading 10-5 after one, 21-18 at the half and 34-28 after three quarters of play. New Franklin also played Higbee point for point in the final period with 14.

New Franklin girls middle school coach Morgan Vetter said the kids deserve the praise. “We have a wonderful record with a good group of kids,” Vetter said. “They have worked hard. This was a great first win of the week on the road. I look forward to three more games this week and one more following to finish up this season.”

Lily Chitwood led three players in double figures for New Franklin with 20 points. Lydia Burnett chipped in 12 while Skylar Greenwood added 10 and Canna Jennings with six.

For Higbee, Lauren Spilmen had 22, Kiersten Rockett 10, Brooke Daugherty eight and Kerlee Kirkdell with two.

As for the New Franklin boys middle school basketball team, they had a slow first quarter but picked it up after that for a 46-12 win against Higbee.

“We came out slow in the first quarter,” said New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer. “We missed some open shots and got kind of hesitant, but came out it in the last three quarters. I really thought we competed very hard, just need to get our heads in the game before we take the floor.”

New Franklin and Higbee managed just two points each in the first quarter but outscored the Tigers 15-4 in the second period to lead 17-6 at the half. The Bulldogs also held Higbee to single digits in the second half by outscoring the Tigers 29-6 to win the game by 34.

Cade Schlotzhauer was the only player in double figures for New Franklin with 10 points. Landon Shaw, Nolan McGowan and Daniel Hackman each had eight points, while Lane Hackman and Haven Singleton tossed in six points each and Josh Marshall with one.

For Higbee, Aiden Freiden had five points.