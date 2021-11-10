Lady Warriors win season opener against St. Brendan, boys lose 37-23

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade basketball team couldn’t have scripted Monday night’s game against St. Brendan any better while winning 29-20 in the season opener in Boonville.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys eighth grade basketball team, they fell against a good St. Brendan team 37-23.

The Lady Warriors, 1-0 on the season, trailed St. Brendan 8-5 after first period’s end but rallied back with a 16-2 scoring edge in the second quarter to go in at the half on top 21-10. The Lady Warriors never trailed after that by outscoring St. Brendan 8-6 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 29-16. Meanwhile, in the final period, St. Brendan outscored Ss. Peter & Paul 4-0.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said this was a good start to the season. “We learned a lot about ourselves in a game situation and will continue to get better as the season progresses,” Oswald said. “Offensively, we need to take better care of the ball and not have unforced turnovers. Again, I believe as the season progresses those mental errors will decrease. Our tempo was right where it needed to be and we attacked the basket and created great looks under the basket. Defensively, we played two very solid quarters of defense. We did well putting pressure on their point guard by forcing turnovers and creating opportunities for ourselves. Overall, I am pleased with these girls and the effort they gave. We know there are areas we need to improve on and we will continue to get better every day.”

Mabry Caton had the high game for St. Peter & Paul with 10 points along with three rebounds, two steals and one assist. Isabel Imhoff finished the game with nine points, six steals, three rebounds and two assists while Hillary James added four points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist, Addison Johnson two points, five rebounds and one steal, Alyssa Brownfield two points, two steals and one rebound, Delaney Rowlett two points and one rebound, Kylie Imhoff with four rebounds, three assists and one steal and Ellise Kirchner with one assist.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys eighth grade basketball team, they had a slow start and trailed St. Brendan from the first quarter on as the Irish led 18-4 after one, 24-8 at the half and 31-12 after three quarters of play. The Warriors outscored St. Brendan 11-6 in the fourth quarter.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald said the boys had a hard time against their pressure in the first half but played much better in the second half. “I was extremely pleased with the effort we showed in the fourth quarter,” Oswald said. “We’ve got to show that sense of urgency from the opening tip if we plan on being successful. We have a few things to work on before our next eighth grade game. We will look to get these figured out over the next few practices, so that we can get into the winning column next game around.”

Lucas Schuster had the high game for Ss. Peter & Paul, who dropped to 0-2, with 12 points. Dylan McGuire and Jackson Shelton chipped in three points each while Wade Frederick added two and Sammy Hage with one.