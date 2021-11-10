Bunceton to host four-team Jamboree on Monday, Nov. 15

Bunceton High School will be the site for a four team Jamboree on Monday, Nov. 15.

Teams participating in the Jamboree along with Bunceton are Stoutland, Jamestown and Fayette.

Bunceton with Prairie Home girls and Fayette will open play at 5 p.m., followed by Stoutland boys versus Prairie Home with Bunceton at 5:30, Fayette girls versus Jamestown at 6, Stoutland boys versus Jamestown at 6:30, Jamestown girls versus Bunceton with Prairie Home at 7, and Jamestown boys versus Prairie Home with Bunceton at 7:30.

Bunceton Athletic Director Brian Emde said each session will consist of 2-6 minute halves. Warmup will be five minutes pregame and two minutes between halves. Each team will also have two 30 second timeouts in each session. No overtime and no personal fouls will be tallied. Teams will be shooting 1 for 2 after seven team fouls and all shooting fouls.