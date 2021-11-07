Tracy finishes 48th at state in Class 1, sets personal record

Prairie Home senior Savanna Tracy wanted to accomplish two things Saturday during the Class 1 Missouri State High School Cross-Country Championships at Gans Creek in Columbia.

As a two time state qualifier in cross-country for the Lady Panthers, head coach Marie Pope said Tracy’s goal was to place in the top 50 and run a personal record.

As it turned out, the senior standout accomplished both feats by finishing 48th out of 155 runners and setting a personal record in a time of 22:46.00.

“I’m so proud of her for pushing through a tough season for an amazing last race of her senior year,” Pope said.

Riley Bryan of Smithton captured the girls individual title in Class 1 in a time of 18:27.6 while Addison Barringhaus of Glasgow finished in second place in a time of 20:20.9.

Van Buren finished first in the girls overall team standings with 43 points, followed by Glasgow at 122, St. Vincent at 128 and New Haven at 154.

For the Class 1 boys, Riley Blay of West Nodaway turned in the fastest time in 16:05.9 while David Held of Plato finished second in a time of 16:29.2.

Hermitage boys won the team title with 61 points while Oak Ridge finished second with 132, Wellsville-Middletown third with 155 and Valle Catholic fourth with 162.

In Class 2, Stockton boys finished first with 87 boys while Principia placed second with 107 points. Hermann won the girls Class 2 title with 74 points while Summit Christian Academy finished second with 81 points.

In Class 3, Herculaneum finished first with 95 points while Maryville placed second with 122 points. Father Tolton won the girls Class 3 title with 91 points while St. Charles West finished a distant second with 113 points.

In Class 4, Festus won the boys team title with 38 points while Willard finished second with 148 points. West Plains captured the girls Class 4 title with 59 points while Farmington took second with 97 points.

Springfield Kickapoo took home the boys title in Class 5 with 77 points while Rock Bridge finished a close second with 81 points. Blue Springs South won the girls Class 5 title with 89 points while St. Teresa’s Academy finished second with 117 points.